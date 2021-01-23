Book review: Uplifting tale explores how stories enrich our lives

Have you ever read a book that made a major impact on your life? A book that you just couldn’t get out of your thoughts? A book that transformed your perspective on your life?

Cathy Bonidan’s “The Lost Manuscript” is about such a book, and it is wonderful.

Anne–Lise Briard books a solo holiday on the Brittany coast. Looking for something to read, she discovers an abandoned manuscript in the nightstand drawer and finds herself transfixed by the story. An address written on one of the pages leads to the first of many letters. Hoping it is the address of the unknown author, she writes, telling him of the power the book has over her.

This is the first of many letters, as she and the author find their way to locating the many people who touched and were touched by the manuscript after the author lost it in on a flight to Montreal. Eventually, those who had possession of it tell their tales in the epistolary novel.

There are people with broken hearts, in love, grieving, frustrated and with regrets. The manuscript touched them all in some way, making their lives better, their spirits higher and their outlook more hopeful.