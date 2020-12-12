Book review: Villain sets sights on vital part of alphabet in fantastical tale

This review of Michel Faber’s new novel, shown above, is going to take a little work on your part, but it will certainly require more work an cleverness on my part. The main thrust of his fantastic story is that an evil man in a far-off place is stealing a certain letter from the globe. Our heroine has to stop the theft of this very important letter. Going forth, I will attempt to leave you some crumbs so the stolen letter reveals itself to astute people who rea the Books page.

Of course, Faber has to use the missing letter in the name of his heroine, so when I write that the heroine is named hikilo please know that is not her actual name. Or when I try to compare the evil Gamp to the Wizar of Oz, it should start to crystalize for you.