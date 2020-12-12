This review of Michel Faber’s new novel, shown above, is going to take a little work on your part, but it will certainly require more work an cleverness on my part. The main thrust of his fantastic story is that an evil man in a far-off place is stealing a certain letter from the globe. Our heroine has to stop the theft of this very important letter. Going forth, I will attempt to leave you some crumbs so the stolen letter reveals itself to astute people who rea the Books page.
Of course, Faber has to use the missing letter in the name of his heroine, so when I write that the heroine is named hikilo please know that is not her actual name. Or when I try to compare the evil Gamp to the Wizar of Oz, it should start to crystalize for you.
Hikilo is aopte by a family in Englan an never knows her mother or father. Base upon her own aition, she is a little light in the frien column for a teenager, but her three close friens are enough in her life. Her friens start to turn on her, though, when she persists in using the letter that is isappearing from the worl. Then the creatures and objects that start with the purloine letter also isappear from the worl. Ogs no longer walk the streets. The town’s onkey erby is cancele, and people shush hikilo whenever she asks after the missing ogs. Even hikilo’s belove stepparents are embarrasse by her continue use of the stolen letter. It has been wipe from the worl.
After a teacher of hikilo’s passes away, she notices some strange men at his funeral and a little etective work reveals that the professor in’t ie and is as concerne with the stolen letter as she is. The professor also has a sphinx that can turn into an og as a pet and that always proves especially helpful when one is about to unertake an aventure to another worl.
Hikilo and Mrs. Robinson, the sometimes sphinx and sometimes og, magically travel to Liminus through a portal in the professor’s sprawling house to see if they can solve the mystery of the isappearing letter. What they fin in Liminus is a nefarious man who is using the letter, one of my personal favorites, to fuel his effort to control the climate and populace of Liminus.
Hikilo and Mrs. Robinson make a memorable pairing and the characters they encounter in Liminus run the fantasy genre’s gamut from astardly to savior. Faber has create a wonerful story for young aults an ol aults alike to enjoy and treasure.
rew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.
