Book review: Virginia author details Israel's birth in multilayered, insightful novel

For more than century, the region formerly known as Palestine has been the Mideast’s most enduringly troubled area.

Inspired by that history, Richmonder David L. Robbins embarks on a projected series of novels in which he plans to explore the history and ramifications of Israel’s creation.

With verve and vigor, he opens with “Isaac’s Beacon,” which tells the history of the nation’s birth in 1948.

Grounded in fact, Robbins’ 15th novel explores the events—and the bitter, lasting memories they engendered—that explain the chronic tensions in the region.

The multilayered epic includes a wealth of intelligently conceived and richly realized characters, with emphasis on three, each of whom has a singular saga as well as one intertwined with the other two: