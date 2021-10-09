Book review: Virginia author details Israel's birth in multilayered, insightful novel

For more than century, the region formerly known as Palestine has been the Mideast’s most enduringly troubled area.
Inspired by that history, Richmonder David L. Robbins embarks on a projected series of novels in which he plans to explore the history and ramifications of Israel’s creation.
With verve and vigor, he opens with “Isaac’s Beacon,” which tells the history of the nation’s birth in 1948.
Grounded in fact, Robbins’ 15th novel explores the events—and the bitter, lasting memories they engendered—that explain the chronic tensions in the region.
The multilayered epic includes a wealth of intelligently conceived and richly realized characters, with emphasis on three, each of whom has a singular saga as well as one intertwined with the other two:
- Éva, an Austrian teenager who embarks on a perilous journey to Palestine in 1940, leaving her parents and sister behind. To avoid deportation, she takes the name Rivkah Gellerman and finds a home on a kibbutz as a farmer.
- Vince Haas, a German-born, naturalized American Marine Corps veteran and a Palestine-based reporter for the New York Herald Tribune.
- Hugo Ungar, a Buchenwald survivor who joins Urgun, a group of Jews who resist, sometimes with violence, British rule over Palestine.
An addictive adventure story, “Isaac’s Beacon” focuses on four disparate groups:
- Weary Jews seeking a home after the Holocaust.
- Fearful Arabs threatened by the influx.
- Brutal Britons determined to delay the further loss of their empire—despite a pledge in 1917 to support a home in Palestine for the Jewish people.
- Ruthless Jewish terrorists resolved to defeat them.
All play roles in the valor and violence that exist on all sides. And Robbins’ prodigious research infuses their stories with impressive authenticity.
His straightforward prose wisely avoids melodrama but occasionally employs striking lyricism, as in this passage describing the aftermath of the lethal bombing of the King David Hotel by Jewish resisters:
“An eerie, quashed silence settled over the scene so deeply the dust fell with the patter of snow.”
Insightful and intense, this stirring narrative of courage and cruelty, resolve and romance, marks the birth of what is likely to be Robbins’ magnum opus.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.