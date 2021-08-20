Book review: What is the tipping point for madness in a crowd?

The dark side of humanity can appear in even the most peaceful of settings, like Three Pines, the community which legions of Louise Penny fans have come to love and revisit frequently. Penny’s newest book, “The Madness of Crowds," deals with a spectrum of issues and emotions facing characters just starting to emerge from the horrors of a terrible pandemic.
Abigail Robinson, a seemingly normal, harmless statistics professor, has analyzed recent statistics to arrive at a conclusion abhorrent to many, but, with the help of social media, she has convinced many that hers is the only route to economic recovery and avoiding future pandemics. She is creating a divisive, infectious frenzy.
At about the same time that Robinson arrives in the Three Pines area, a Nobel Peace prize nominee known as the “Sudanese hero,” Hanija Daoud, arrives as well. Dauoud, severely damaged by all the traumas experienced in her 23 years, is not quite what they all expected. She definitely stirs the waters, but appears particularly taken with Rosa.
Gamache has been asked to oversee security for one of Robinson’s events. Fortunately, the chaos is contained, but murder does occur later within her inner circle. Emotions run very high as Gamache, Jean-Guy and Isabelle work on the murder case. Where is the border between free speech and hate speech? What is the tipping point for madness in a crowd? Can murder actually be committed out of love? How much will you sacrifice or what will you do all in the name of love? How far can you go in the name of saving thousands?
Many of the questions Gamache deals with resonate with the present reality we are living in, especially the usage of social media to spread lies and manipulate facts. As always, Gamache remains a spiritual warrior with many tender moments. He is, above all, human. This is an engaging, entertaining read. “The Madness of Crowds” left me with a sense of where we are and the question of where do we go from here.
Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor with the Free Lance–Star.