Book review: What is the tipping point for madness in a crowd?

The dark side of humanity can appear in even the most peaceful of settings, like Three Pines, the community which legions of Louise Penny fans have come to love and revisit frequently. Penny’s newest book, “The Madness of Crowds," deals with a spectrum of issues and emotions facing characters just starting to emerge from the horrors of a terrible pandemic.

Abigail Robinson, a seemingly normal, harmless statistics professor, has analyzed recent statistics to arrive at a conclusion abhorrent to many, but, with the help of social media, she has convinced many that hers is the only route to economic recovery and avoiding future pandemics. She is creating a divisive, infectious frenzy.

At about the same time that Robinson arrives in the Three Pines area, a Nobel Peace prize nominee known as the “Sudanese hero,” Hanija Daoud, arrives as well. Dauoud, severely damaged by all the traumas experienced in her 23 years, is not quite what they all expected. She definitely stirs the waters, but appears particularly taken with Rosa.