Book review: 'What Strange Paradise' a lyrical, moving tale about refugee crisis

I have been haunted for years by the photo of a 3-year-old Syrian boy who drowned in the Mediterranean and washed ashore in 2015. I was reminded of that image when reading the touching and riveting book “What Strange Paradise” by Omar El Akkad.
Nine-year-old Amir, a Syrian refugee, finds himself on a decrepit boat with other refugees, heading to somewhere, anywhere. We learn about his family, the loss of his home and how he came to be a passenger on the ill-fated vessel in alternating chapters called “Before.” Those chapters contrast with “After,” when he is found barely alive on a beach by 15-year-old Vanna. She lives on an island with her warring parents and indifferent tourists who find vacations ruined when bodies wash ashore.
Vanna decides to hide the boy to keep him from being sent to a refugee camp. With no common language, the two young people find ways to communicate and help each other as they look for safety. Soldiers are on the constant lookout for refugees, like two teenagers taken away at gunpoint as Amir watches from his hiding place:
“With utter confusion he tries to make sense of the baffling play he’s just witnessed, performed with such intensity by a troupe whose actors were barricaded from one another by walls of language and place and purpose, two opposing scripts come alive on one shared stage, its director absent or impotent or wholly uncaring.”
Tension rises from several sources throughout the book. Amir and Vanna face physical dangers and adversity from biases and restrictions created by adults. Refugees from different countries and religions argue and fight on the boat. The soldiers who want to be fighters argue about picking up bodies from the shore. Aid society workers argue about the cause of the overwhelming problem. Arguments are everywhere, answers and solutions are not.
The topic of this book is timely, as refugees are a worldwide issue. In reading this, I found myself looking at the situation with different eyes. The writing is lyrical and heartbreakingly beautiful. The book concludes with a chapter called “Now.” It is up to you, the reader, to discover how this story ends.
Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.
