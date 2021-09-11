Book review: 'What Strange Paradise' a lyrical, moving tale about refugee crisis

I have been haunted for years by the photo of a 3-year-old Syrian boy who drowned in the Mediterranean and washed ashore in 2015. I was reminded of that image when reading the touching and riveting book “What Strange Paradise” by Omar El Akkad.

Nine-year-old Amir, a Syrian refugee, finds himself on a decrepit boat with other refugees, heading to somewhere, anywhere. We learn about his family, the loss of his home and how he came to be a passenger on the ill-fated vessel in alternating chapters called “Before.” Those chapters contrast with “After,” when he is found barely alive on a beach by 15-year-old Vanna. She lives on an island with her warring parents and indifferent tourists who find vacations ruined when bodies wash ashore.

Vanna decides to hide the boy to keep him from being sent to a refugee camp. With no common language, the two young people find ways to communicate and help each other as they look for safety. Soldiers are on the constant lookout for refugees, like two teenagers taken away at gunpoint as Amir watches from his hiding place: