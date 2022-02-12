Book review: 'What the Fireflies Knew' is full of hope and heart

As a white woman, it is perhaps true to say that I am not the right audience for a book about Black girlhood. But I loved Kai Harris’ auspicious début novel, “What the Fireflies Knew.” It was so full of heart.

“What the Fireflies Knew” follows a young girl called KB during a tumultuous time. KB’s father has just died from an overdose, and her devastated mother soon leaves KB and her sister Nia in the care of their estranged grandfather. Because he is a quiet and taciturn man, KB struggles to bond with him, and she misses her parents more than ever. To make matters worse, her older sister, Nia, does not play with KB as she once did. Feeling alone, KB soon strikes up a relationship with two white children who live across the street. Though KB likes the children, their interactions are, to the adult eye, racially charged. Despite all the terrible things KB goes through, however, this inquisitive girl proves that she has an indomitable spirit, and as the summer with her grandfather passes, readers get to see KB grow and come into her own.

The truth is that “What the Fireflies Knew” is the best novel I have read in a long time, and Harris has brilliantly captured KB’s voice. She jumps off the page so strongly that I was invested not only from the first page, but, indeed, the first sentence.

That said, “What the Fireflies Knew” is a trauma novel, and readers should know that drug abuse and sexual assault are key parts of the plot. Despite all the bad here, Harris’ novel is ultimately a hopeful one.

This novel is, of course, about race and class. But “What the Fireflies Knew” also looks at mental health and discusses, with considerable nuance, what the “perfect family” looks like.

In her acknowledgements, Harris pays homage to some of the Black writers, Toni Morrison among them, who have come before her. Yet Harris shows she is a worthy writer in her own right. I have just read her début, and I am already excited for her next novel. She is a writer to watch.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.