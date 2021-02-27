Book review: Whimsical 'Perestroika in Paris' is a great escape

Another way to classify books besides the traditional genres might be according to the part of the body they affect. Some books you feel in your stomach and palms. Others work on the brain. “Perestroika in Paris” affects that area in the chest just left of center. And your cheeks. From the smiling.
Though I’ve only read one other of Jane Smiley’s books, the Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Thousand Acres,” these two were at opposite ends of the emotional spectrum, and that fact alone speaks to the author’s talent. However, you may make the decision whether to read this book based on these facts: The main character is a horse; and the supporting characters are a dog, a raven, a pair of ducks, and a rat.
Perestroika (aka Paras) is a racehorse who lives outside of Paris and, seeing an open door one day, decides to take a chance and explore more of what life offers outside her stall. You may recall from the end of the Cold War that perestroika means restructuring, and that’s just what she does, taking the “purse” she won with her as she wanders into the city. Fortunately, the naïve thoroughbred meets a streetwise German shorthaired pointer named Frida, who helps hide Paras in the city’s gardens out of view of the gendarmerie, who are just itching to catch unaccompanied animals and take them to jail.
Though the fairy tale aspect is beguiling enough—and there’s even a small orphaned boy who lives in a very old house with his very old great-grandmother—the delight of the story is in the author’s clever anthropomorphizing of the animals and in turn, their take on humans.
Raoul, the raven who assists with aerial reconnaissance, considers himself and other ravens superior to most other species. He waxes eloquent on the benefits of the avian diet, the nature of ownership (“Most Aves live to see the world, not to claim it,”) and human nature (“This mystery, the idleness that is endemic among humans, and yet they thrive.”)
Paras and Frida survive relatively unnoticed, due to Frida’s experience and the fact that “humans stalking their lunches in Paris sometimes didn’t notice what was going on around them.” When the snow begins to get deep, however, the boy enters the story. Like the animals, he’s also hiding in a way. But they can’t hide forever, and in the end, all the animals are rescued, including homo sapiens.
