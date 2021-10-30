Book review: Woman seeks answers 17 years after sister's murder in 'Lemon'

As I recall psychological theory, we tend to cope with the vacuum of personal loss by incorporating some crucial aspect of the jeopardized attachment, thereby keeping the other alive by making him or her part of oneself. It could be an article of clothing, a treasured memory, etc.
With this coping strategy as a frame, Kwon Yeo-sun’s “Lemon” follows two sisters coming of age in Korea during the 2002 World Cup. They “could not have been more different.”
Older sibling Hae-on is a glamorous beauty who magnetizes her circle. She “always had a far-off look in her eyes, and she was fair, tall, and slender, with long graceful limbs.” The kid sister, Da-on, is predictably marginalized. She was “short and dumpy, with a plain face.” Perhaps as compensation, Hae-on’s “grades were in the mid-low range,” while Da-on’s were “at the top of her grade.” Hae-on was “detached and cool, hardly ever speaking or laughing,” while Da-on “brimmed with passion and curiosity and laughed more than anyone.” Despite the imbalance, the two remain firmly attached.
Following their father’s untimely death, their bond survives his blatant preference for the older girl. Over all, the sisters manage their growing pains until at 19, Hae-on is brutally slain.
Two males are subjected to police grilling as suspects in what became known as “The High School Beauty Murder.” But alibis and lack of motives stymie the investigation.
Seventeen years pass with the crime unsolved. How has Da-on been coping through all this? Bothered perhaps by guilty resentment over her ugly-duckling role, her future has been put on hold, provoking her own quest for answers. A worthy enterprise. But we are alarmed to find she is not presently the person she had been. When she encounters one of her late sister’s former boyfriends, his jaw drops and she calmly suggests they confer in a café. What has thrown him for a loop was the illusory sense of encountering his deceased girlfriend. Why the mistaken perception?
Plastic surgery, anyone? Da-on’s strange if inspired strategy is prompted by loss and geared to recovery presumably through magical replacement, a deeply personal dynamic readers are left to ponder. In another recovery effort, Da-on cites how their mother, “powerless to change herself,” had resorted to “changing my sister’s name” back to a childhood favorite. More radical, Da-on, concedes that unable to “change a thing about my sister, I decided to change myself.” Thereafter, she discovers the pain “like a drug” that transforms her loss and puts her at “peace, just like my sister had been.”
So compelling are such extreme stratagems that they upstage questions over the sibling’s fate. One wonders what kind of mystery novel would dare leave the violent crime unsolved? Time passes, people attend their own agendas, but not Da-on, whose search for inner peace falters when the past is revived as she assumes a sleuthful role.
Dan Dervin is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.