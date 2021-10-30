Book review: Woman seeks answers 17 years after sister's murder in 'Lemon'

Seventeen years pass with the crime unsolved. How has Da-on been coping through all this? Bothered perhaps by guilty resentment over her ugly-duckling role, her future has been put on hold, provoking her own quest for answers. A worthy enterprise. But we are alarmed to find she is not presently the person she had been. When she encounters one of her late sister’s former boyfriends, his jaw drops and she calmly suggests they confer in a café. What has thrown him for a loop was the illusory sense of encountering his deceased girlfriend. Why the mistaken perception?

Plastic surgery, anyone? Da-on’s strange if inspired strategy is prompted by loss and geared to recovery presumably through magical replacement, a deeply personal dynamic readers are left to ponder. In another recovery effort, Da-on cites how their mother, “powerless to change herself,” had resorted to “changing my sister’s name” back to a childhood favorite. More radical, Da-on, concedes that unable to “change a thing about my sister, I decided to change myself.” Thereafter, she discovers the pain “like a drug” that transforms her loss and puts her at “peace, just like my sister had been.”

So compelling are such extreme stratagems that they upstage questions over the sibling’s fate. One wonders what kind of mystery novel would dare leave the violent crime unsolved? Time passes, people attend their own agendas, but not Da-on, whose search for inner peace falters when the past is revived as she assumes a sleuthful role.

Dan Dervin is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.