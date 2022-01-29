Book review: Women fought against rules to report from front lines during WWII

More than 75 years after the end of World War II, stories continue to surface regarding little-known topics. Such is the case with this interesting and well-written book.
Six women, writers and photographers, are featured in this book. Perhaps the most famous is Martha Gelhorn, known for being the third wife of Ernest Hemingway. But she was a journalist and writer in her own right, and even scooped her husband by getting to Omaha Beach before he did (that did not help their marriage. A fourth wife soon appeared). Another correspondent was Lee Miller, famous as a Vogue model and a pupil of Man Ray in Paris before setting out on her own as a photographer. Both Miller and Gelhorn entered Dachau and other concentration camps at the end of the war; the impact of what they reported on stayed with them forever.
Virginia Cowles was an American débutante who traded gowns for boots and spent more than half a century covering Europe, before during and after the war. Clare Hollingsworth flew into Berlin with two other journalists in 1939.
“After our bags, books and papers had been taken, we sat like three fowls on a perch, wondering whose necks would be wrung,” she recalled. By the next day, she was in Poland, where she saw 1000 German tanks on the Polish border. She scooped everyone with the news that World War II had begun.
Helen Kirkpatrick worked for the Chicago Daily News, which refused to name a female as a war correspondent. Her famous reply: “I can’t change my sex. But you can change your policy.” The newspaper did just that, and she reported from Europe and London during the Blitz.
Finally, there is Sigrid Schultz, who not only had to overcome prejudice because she was a woman, but also had to hide the fact she was Jewish. In Berlin, she did such a good job cultivating sources (who faced death if discovered) that she ended up publishing her stories under a fake male byline.
All of these women fought against military rules that tried to keep them away from the front lines. The main excuse: lack of bathroom facilities for ladies. That argument did not hold much sway, and they found creative ways around it. They slogged through mud and snow, followed troops and found ways to tell their stories through words and pictures. Their goal was to be among the best journalists covering the war, not simply the best female journalists. They succeeded admirably.
