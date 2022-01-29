Book review: Women fought against rules to report from front lines during WWII

Six women, writers and photographers, are featured in this book. Perhaps the most famous is Martha Gelhorn, known for being the third wife of Ernest Hemingway. But she was a journalist and writer in her own right, and even scooped her husband by getting to Omaha Beach before he did (that did not help their marriage. A fourth wife soon appeared). Another correspondent was Lee Miller, famous as a Vogue model and a pupil of Man Ray in Paris before setting out on her own as a photographer. Both Miller and Gelhorn entered Dachau and other concentration camps at the end of the war; the impact of what they reported on stayed with them forever.