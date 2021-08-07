Book review: Wrap up the summer with this sweet read

If you are a bibliophile like me and looking for a sweet summer read, I have the perfect book for you, Sara Nisha Adams’ debut novel, “The Reading List.”

“The Reading List” principally follows two characters who are facing obstacles in their lives. (Various other characters also have chapters interspersed throughout the narrative.)

Mukesh, an elderly gentleman, has recently lost his wife and is now struggling to connect with his granddaughter, Priya, a child who loves books. Meanwhile, teenaged Aleisha works in the library by day but must take care of her mentally ill mother during her off hours.

Both of these characters are isolated in their own ways, but things start to change for both of them when Aleisha discovers a reading list inside a library copy of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Using this list, Aleisha, never a reader before, recommends books to Mukesh, and they form a unique bond.

Each book on the list gets its own section in the story, and as we follow their progress through the list, we also follow their friendship from its somewhat rocky start all the way to novel’s heartwarming final pages.