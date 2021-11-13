Book review: Writer reflects on art of fiction in 'What About the Baby?'

National Book Award-winning author Alice McDermott does not like me. She is not the first author who finds me or my unpaid profession as a book reviewer to be distasteful. McDermott, though, does not like Dan Dervin, and that is where I take umbrage. Dr. Dervin has devoted his life to education, words and books, and has tirelessly contributed to this newspaper for decades. He is above scorn—even when directed by the author of “Charming Billy.”
Of course, McDermott does not dislike me or Dan directly, but in “What About the Baby? Some Thoughts on the Art of Fiction,” McDermott has a chapter on the hazards of trying to write beautiful sentences. Like most of her writerly advice, her point about beautiful sentences is excellent, but her contempt for book critics is thinly veiled. She warns writers against trying to write in flowery prose that obscures a narrative arc that would be better served in simplicity. She writes that even some book reviewers try to write beautiful sentences, as if such a venture were well beyond our talents. Reviewers, it seems, are there to dissect the book and convey that to an audience without introducing their own flourishes.
I am certain that Dan Dervin can deconstruct a novel with the best of literary minds, but I am equally certain that those of you who read these reviews are not looking for a master class on the deconstruction of the modern novel. Plus, we only have about 400 words to work with, so reviewers are left with limited space to convey the merits of a book. We sometimes attempt to be creative or beautiful in an effort to attract an audience to a book we like. We might even call out a world-renowned author for not liking us.
“What About the Baby?” is a type of book that I have grown to love, and McDermott presents a pleasing mixture of advice for aspiring writers, along with details on writers she has learned from. Not everyone wants to read a book on how they can write a better novel, but most readers are eager to know which books their favorite author likes, and there are plenty of passages that McDermott includes to show off the writers she most admires.
McDermott may not like me and my ilk, but I have always liked her, and “What About the Baby?” is a fascinating look into the mind and craft of one of our most talented writers.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania County.