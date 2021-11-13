Book review: Writer reflects on art of fiction in 'What About the Baby?'

National Book Award-winning author Alice McDermott does not like me. She is not the first author who finds me or my unpaid profession as a book reviewer to be distasteful. McDermott, though, does not like Dan Dervin, and that is where I take umbrage. Dr. Dervin has devoted his life to education, words and books, and has tirelessly contributed to this newspaper for decades. He is above scorn—even when directed by the author of “Charming Billy.”

Of course, McDermott does not dislike me or Dan directly, but in “What About the Baby? Some Thoughts on the Art of Fiction,” McDermott has a chapter on the hazards of trying to write beautiful sentences. Like most of her writerly advice, her point about beautiful sentences is excellent, but her contempt for book critics is thinly veiled. She warns writers against trying to write in flowery prose that obscures a narrative arc that would be better served in simplicity. She writes that even some book reviewers try to write beautiful sentences, as if such a venture were well beyond our talents. Reviewers, it seems, are there to dissect the book and convey that to an audience without introducing their own flourishes.