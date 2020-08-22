Book review: Writer returns to political satire with 'Make Russia Great Again'

A few decades ago, Christopher Buckley established himself as one of the great political satirists of our time, but retired from political satire to concentrate on other forms of humor and satire. Retirement from political satire seemed to agree with him, based upon the output that followed. This included his 1994 novel, “Thank You for Smoking,” which was made into a movie that was arguably more popular and more lucrative than its source material. But then an improbable target emerged from reality television into the vast political wilderness—the election of Donald J. Trump to the highest office in the land—a siren’s song to any satirist.
Buckley’s return to political satire is titled “Make Russia Great Again” and, in case you could not tell from the not-so-subtle title, is not likely to be embraced by the MAGA hat-wearing crowd and will probably not be left for guests on bedside tables in Mara Lago. Trump’s rump is in the Buckley crosshairs and the satirist does not miss such a generous target.
The novel is told from the perspective of Herb Nutterman, Trump’s seventh chief of staff. Nutterman is the most devoted of Trump employees. He immediately rises to the challenges of an administration not tethered to reality and seeking self-interest above national interest. (Remember, it’s only fiction.) For all of Nutterman’s blind fealty, he is ultimately rewarded with plenty of time to write his memoir—from a prison cell.
One positive of Trump’s whims and corresponding global treks by Nutterman is that the novel moves briskly and there is no time for Nutterman, or the reader, to catch their breath. Scandals and controversies ooze from Trump’s tweeting thumbs and it’s left to his indefatigable chief of staff to keep the wolves at bay. The job of covering for the president is not Nutterman’s alone. Buckley surrounds Nutterman with a cast of characters equally ready to do the president’s bidding when an election in Russia goes awry and there is some indication the U.S. was responsible for its awryness.
“Our stalwart communications director, Greta Fibberson, swatted away media questions about U.S. involvement in the hack, calling the reporters who posed them ‘human filth’ and ‘execrable swine’.”
And in addition to Greta, there is Katie Borgia O’Reilly, whose only job is to attack whomever attacks Trump no matter the degree of validity. Katie is described as sexy in a way that “you might discover after sleeping with her that she was in fact an android or an Albanian assassin sent to murder your grandmother for no clear reason.”
Team Trump is at the ready, and Christopher Buckley is reporting for duty when we need him the most.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.
