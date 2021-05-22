Book review: Young WWII victims inspire time-exploring novel 'Light Perpetual'

Just say the words “British author” and “World War II” and I will probably sign up to read the book. However, “Light Perpetual” isn’t actually about World War II.
The author, Francis Spufford, was inspired by a plaque he walks past every day, about the victims of a V-2 rocket attack on London late in the war. He imagined the lives that five of the children who were killed might have lived had they been given the opportunity. And while the children were killed while still in their innocence, they go on to live fictional lives in which they are both the agents and the victims of wrongdoing in the world. As all of us are.
There’s Vern, the real estate developer, probably the most symbolic of all the characters: capitalistic greed at its worst. Jo takes a turn at the ’60s music scene, while her sister, Val, gets involved with a neo-Nazi. Ben struggles for decades with mental illness, while Alec is the most regular Joe of the lot.
The characters reinvent themselves several times throughout their lives, whether by choice or by circumstances. They waste years on fruitless pursuits, the wrong person, or are trapped by their own inability to change. They miss opportunities, but they also find new ones, experience redemption and circle back to old dreams. Alec finally puts his passions and untapped intelligence to use in his fifties; Jo may finally cut that record. The author explores the question that plagues most of us: how much is under our control, how much is happenstance, and where do the two intersect?
Spufford tells a good story while weaving in passages that feel like poetry and others that read like a genre I wish existed: a fictionalized textbook.
He seems to possess a great deal of knowledge about myriad topics: the recording of music, musical instruction, linotype operation, real estate, mental illness. Bombs.
The beginning and end of the book are framed with passages about another topic that fascinates many: What is time? How can something be here one minute and not the next? Why is a moment that has gone by now inaccessible? The poetic bits are just right—expressing shadows of thoughts that have hovered in the back of your mind, while being confusing enough that it still feels like poetry.
A well-written book is like a massage for the brain: You feel soothed when you’re done.
Wendy Migdal is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.