Book review: Young WWII victims inspire time-exploring novel 'Light Perpetual'

Just say the words “British author” and “World War II” and I will probably sign up to read the book. However, “Light Perpetual” isn’t actually about World War II.

The author, Francis Spufford, was inspired by a plaque he walks past every day, about the victims of a V-2 rocket attack on London late in the war. He imagined the lives that five of the children who were killed might have lived had they been given the opportunity. And while the children were killed while still in their innocence, they go on to live fictional lives in which they are both the agents and the victims of wrongdoing in the world. As all of us are.

There’s Vern, the real estate developer, probably the most symbolic of all the characters: capitalistic greed at its worst. Jo takes a turn at the ’60s music scene, while her sister, Val, gets involved with a neo-Nazi. Ben struggles for decades with mental illness, while Alec is the most regular Joe of the lot.