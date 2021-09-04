Book Reviews: Findings in 'Afghanistan Papers' are new, but motivations are an old story

A HALF-CENTURY AGO, a war-weary nation was rocked to learn its government had for years deliberately and continuously lied to its citizens about its stated objectives in a foreign civil war.

Two years ago, that same citizenry learned history had repeated itself. The first event sowed deep mistrust of leaders, spurring policy changes that were supposed to prevent a recurrence. Yet a second deception took place. Will there be another fallout or has this citizenry accepted this as the new normal?

The first event was The New York Times’ publication of the Pentagon Papers, revealing what the United States was truly doing in Vietnam. The second was The Washington Post’s 2019 series on what it called the Afghanistan Papers.

Using gumshoe investigative work and Freedom of Information Act lawsuits filed by his newspaper, Pentagon/military beat reporter Craig Whitlock uncovered a treasure trove of both classified and unclassified interviews and memos from key military/diplomatic/political figures directly involved in the Afghanistan War. Their honest accounts of their direct observations and experiences run counter to the rosy picture of Afghan progress that was being sold to Americans.