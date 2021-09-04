Book Reviews: Findings in 'Afghanistan Papers' are new, but motivations are an old story

A HALF-CENTURY AGO, a war-weary nation was rocked to learn its government had for years deliberately and continuously lied to its citizens about its stated objectives in a foreign civil war.
Two years ago, that same citizenry learned history had repeated itself. The first event sowed deep mistrust of leaders, spurring policy changes that were supposed to prevent a recurrence. Yet a second deception took place. Will there be another fallout or has this citizenry accepted this as the new normal?
The first event was The New York Times’ publication of the Pentagon Papers, revealing what the United States was truly doing in Vietnam. The second was The Washington Post’s 2019 series on what it called the Afghanistan Papers.
Using gumshoe investigative work and Freedom of Information Act lawsuits filed by his newspaper, Pentagon/military beat reporter Craig Whitlock uncovered a treasure trove of both classified and unclassified interviews and memos from key military/diplomatic/political figures directly involved in the Afghanistan War. Their honest accounts of their direct observations and experiences run counter to the rosy picture of Afghan progress that was being sold to Americans.
Whitlock has now restructured his series into a linear, more condensed book format that retains the series’ title. The result is the same—the private opinions of witnesses contradict the public statements of leaders. The words spoken by three presidents, Pentagon officials, State Department types and others directing Afghanistan operations were half-truths at best; bold-face, blatant lies at their worst.
There’s too much detail in this book to relate in this small space. In short, Whitlock reveals the U.S. strategy to defeat the Taliban, establish a stable Afghan government, rebuild the nation’s infrastructure, create a robust marketplace and ensure human rights was poorly conceived and badly administered. And the people tasked with carrying out those directives knew it.
Not surprisingly, the book reads like a long newspaper article. There’s no study of U.S. foreign policy, Afghan history or geopolitical trends. Whitlock stays firmly focused on the past 20 years. It’s not so much story-telling as it is revelation.
The revelation is damning. Yet the reader comes away angry and conflicted. Who’s to blame? The White House? The Pentagon? Diplomats? Or was it a citizenry that demanded vengeance and absolute security while purposely shielding its eyes and ears from the details? A look in the mirror—or a reread of a 50-year-old newspaper series—may provide the answer.
Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.