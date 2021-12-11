December Mysteries Roundup: Crime fiction authors' talents shine in this month's picks

Mark Twain’s advice to budding novelists: “Write what you know.”
Television journalist Tamron Hall, a specialist in crime reporting, wisely adopts that guidance in her début novel, “As the Wicked Watch” (William Morrow, $27.99, 400 pages).
The first in a projected series, the story focuses on a character with striking similarities to the author: Jordan Manning, a young, passionate, determined, African American crime reporter for a Chicago television station.
When 15-year-old Black high school student Masey James goes missing, police believe she has run away. Her mother, Pamela Alonzo, thinks not, and Jordan agrees.
And when Masey’s burned and eviscerated remains are found in a neglected playground—she had been raped—Jordan digs deeply into the case and confronts the quandary faced by all crime reporters, the need to balance personal empathy with professional distance.
What follows compels the reader’s attention as Hall’s pithy prose depicts Jordan’s work as a reporter, her social life with a diverse set of friends and colleagues and her fear that a rush to judgment might produce a grievous error.
On a larger scale, Hall examines issues of law enforcement, justice and the perception that both are skewed by race. And the setting offers a background of Chicago’s appalling level of violence and long history of corruption.
A multifaceted diamond, “As the Wicked Watch” introduces a series that promises to trouble the mind and touch the heart.
SEX, DRUGS, MUSIC —AND MURDER
For a few rockers—the Rolling Stones are the archetype—the road goes on forever.
For many, it detours into ordinary life: work, family, normality.
For others, it crumbles into rehab, retreat, regret and repressed recollections—as it does for Gal Raver, the one-time vocalist and leader of an all-female, Boston-based band in Clea Simon’s “Hold Me Down” (Polis Books, $26.99, 280 pages).
As the story opens, Gal and two bandmates are performing a memorial benefit for the group’s late drummer, Aimee Lanell, a recent victim of cancer. While performing, Gal sees a face in the crowd, one she soon realizes belongs to ex-roadie Tom “T.K.” Kennedy.
The next day, Aimee’s estranged husband, Walter, is charged with homicide— and to the shock of their daughter, Camille, refuses to defend himself and plans to plead guilty.
Enter Gal, who’s determined to investigate. But her selective and impaired memories of two-plus decades earlier complicate her efforts.
Simon, the author of three works of nonfiction and 28 previous mysteries, began her career as a rock critic. She brings her bounty of experience and knowledge to “Hold Me Down”—a story steeped in the requisite sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll—but also one that eschews the gratuitous.
Ricocheting between past and present, Simon unfolds the story at a quick-but-never-rushed pace while simultaneously peopling it with imaginatively created and adroitly rendered characters, none of whom fall into the category of cardboard cutouts, and of whom Gal is particularly memorable.
At once rough and redemptive, “Hold Me Down” explores the intensity of youth, the inertia of middle age—and the eternal possibility of awakening.
CHILLS AND THRILLS
Crime-fiction fans who don’t limit themselves to one subgenre can find double rewards in a hybrid.
Paige Shelton offers a splendid example in “Dark Night” (Minotaur, $27.99, 288 pages), a blend of thriller and whodunit and the third installment in her series featuring Beth Rivers of Benedict, Alaska, aka thriller writer Elizabeth Fairchild of St. Louis.
After being abducted and tortured by Travis Walker, Beth fled Missouri for Alaska, where she has hidden successfully while forging friendships. Meanwhile, her feisty mother, Millicent “Mill” Rivers, has gone on the run after shooting Walker in the leg.
As Shelton’s latest opens, Mill arrives in Benedict just in time for the murder of Ned Withers, a repeat abuser of wife Claudia and brother of Lucy, a minor criminal who has escaped to Benedict from Juneau. And then there’s Doug Vitner, the apparent census taker who conducts few interviews, displays a prominent shoulder chip and goes missing.
But as the story develops, the focus shifts from the murder case to the growing suspicion that someone in Benedict is connected to Walker’s attack on Beth and the long-ago disappearance of her father, Eddy Rivers.
With the tension of the thriller and the clues of a whodunit (footprints in the snow, blood on a doorknob, a bobby pin), Shelton creates an atmospheric and alarming plot, a cast of eccentrics and vivid descriptions of life in a remote small town.
Shelton’s talent sizzles as she explores death in a cold climate and the pursuit of a killer.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.