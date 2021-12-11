December Mysteries Roundup: Crime fiction authors' talents shine in this month's picks

Simon, the author of three works of nonfiction and 28 previous mysteries, began her career as a rock critic. She brings her bounty of experience and knowledge to “Hold Me Down”—a story steeped in the requisite sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll—but also one that eschews the gratuitous.

Ricocheting between past and present, Simon unfolds the story at a quick-but-never-rushed pace while simultaneously peopling it with imaginatively created and adroitly rendered characters, none of whom fall into the category of cardboard cutouts, and of whom Gal is particularly memorable.

At once rough and redemptive, “Hold Me Down” explores the intensity of youth, the inertia of middle age—and the eternal possibility of awakening.

CHILLS AND THRILLS

Crime-fiction fans who don’t limit themselves to one subgenre can find double rewards in a hybrid.

Paige Shelton offers a splendid example in “Dark Night” (Minotaur, $27.99, 288 pages), a blend of thriller and whodunit and the third installment in her series featuring Beth Rivers of Benedict, Alaska, aka thriller writer Elizabeth Fairchild of St. Louis.