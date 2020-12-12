December Mysteries Roundup: Wrap up an unsettling year with page-turning suspense

A popular concept in crime fiction revolves around the discovery that someone thought to be the victim of a serial killer was murdered by someone else.
Mundane? Decidedly not in “Shed No Tears” (Harper, $26.99, 368 pages), the third entry in Caz Frear’s series featuring Detective Constable Catrina “Cat” Kinsella of the London police.
In 2012, the disappearance of Holly Kemp was thought to be the work of Christopher Masters, who confessed to murdering three previous young women, but vacillated on whether he was responsible for Holly’s death.
Six years later, her remains are found. Unlike the other killings, she was fatally shot, not strangled, and clothed, not naked.
The anomalies compel Detective Chief Inspector Kate Steele, of whose team Cat is a member, to reopen the case, assisted by DCI Tessa Dyer, who led the initial investigation.
They find that Holly might not have been a paragon of innocence. Other suspects include Spence Shaw, her boyfriend; Brandon Keefe, who worked for Masters; and Dale Peters, who ditched his car soon after Holly vanished.
Intuitive and determined, Cat is a good cop. But her father’s organized-crime connections—hidden from her colleagues—could jeopardize this case and others.
With wit that leavens the carnage and corruption, Frear’s complex plotting, vivid and nuanced characterization and realistic dialogue confirm her stature as a top-notch practitioner of the genre.
CAPTIVATING TOUR DE FORCE
For some fans of soap operas and mysteries, the notion of twins—evil, secret or unknown—has outlived its potential for providing quality entertainment.
But it remains fresh and captivating in Rose Carlyle’s début novel, “The Girl in the Mirror” (William Morrow, $27.99, 304 pages).
Summer and Iris Carmichael are mirror twins—almost, but not quite, identical. Summer, happily married to Adam Romain and stepmother to his young son, Tarquin, have sailed from Australia to Thailand in their yacht en route to the Seychelles.
When Tarquin falls ill, the couple enlists Iris, resentful and in the throes of divorce, to accompany one of them on the voyage while the other remains in Thailand with Tarquin. But when Iris arrives alone in the Seychelles, she identifies herself as Summer and tells Adam she is mourning the loss of Iris at sea.
Can Iris’ deceit, driven by greed and lust, survive scrutiny? Can she keep her story straight?
Carlyle, a New Zealand lawyer and expert sailor, ratchets the tension to explosive heights as relates the tortured history of the Carmichael family.
And with a tornado of spiraling twists—including a fourfold climax—she shocks even astute readers of suspense fiction.
An addictive and unsettling tour de force, “The Girl in the Mirror” reflects brilliantly on its author.
A GIFT FROM CLARK
When Mary Higgins Clark died in January at age 92, she left a life’s work of more than 60 books, many of them bestsellers.
And just in time for holiday gift-giving comes “Piece of My Heart,” (Simon & Schuster, 336 pages, $26.99)—her sixth collaboration in the “Under Suspicion” series written with Alafair Burke.
This time out, Laurie Moran, who produces a television show that examines cold cases, find herself immersed in a torrid situation.
Days before her wedding to U.S. District Judge Alex Buckley, she; her fiancé; her son, Timmy; and her father, retired cop Leo Farley; join Alex’s brother, Andrew; his wife, Marcy; and their children, adopted son Johnny and natural daughters Emily and Chloe; for a family weekend in the Hamptons.
But the fun ends quickly when 7-year-old Johnny is abducted.
Could he have been mistaken for 10-year-old Timmy, who resembles his cousin, despite not sharing DNA? And could the motive be revenge for a confession Leo extracted from a murder suspect 18 years ago, one the convicted man now denies making?
Could the reason lie in someone else’s past?
Or could the kidnapper simply be seeking money?
With a dazzling plot filled with misdirection and surprise, a cast of familiar and first-time characters, Clark’s talent for romantic suspense and Burke’s for edginess, “Piece of My Heart” jangles the nerves as it touches the spirit.
The death of a prolific and talented author, no matter the genre, leaves fans bereft. But as we mourn Mary, let us also hail Mary for six decades of achievement, hundreds of late nights and thousands of pleasurable hours.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.
