Fauquier Library releases February calendar of events

Valentine Crafts on the Go: Stop by the Youth Services desk to pick up a bag of supplies for your child to create a Valentine craft. Bags are available for PreK/School Age and Tween age groups. No reservation is necessary. Bags will be available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Only one bag per child, please.

Great Books Discussion Group: 7–8:30 p.m. If you are interested in reading some of the best literature from all time periods, this is the group for you. The selections are frequently assigned in high school and college classrooms. They include novels as well as non-fiction classics in philosophy and psychology considered to have enduring value. Many are foundational to the formation of governments and societies around the world. This group will give you a chance to read and explore this literature through friendly and thoughtful shared inquiry discussions. New members always welcome! Great Books is currently meeting virtually. In February, the group will discuss The Unknown Masterpiece by Honoré de Balzac. For details about how to join these virtual meetings, email jeanne.day@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540/422.8500, ext. 2.