Fauquier Library releases February calendar of events

Fauquier Public Library has released a list of events taking place at the system's branches in February.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
STEAM for Tweens: Gumdrop Engineering - On-demand STEAM program for children age 9-12. Learn to build a structure out of gumdrops and toothpicks and then test how much weight it can hold. Register online starting at 10:00 a.m. to reserve a bag of supplies you can pick up at your library. If you are unable to reserve a bag you may gather the supplies needed yourself from a provided list. This program will be posted online for on-demand viewing. Only one bag per child, please, and no more than three bags per family. Visit https://fauquierlibrary.org/services/kids/ to enroll.
Sweet Reads: All month long children may check out one of our sweet surprise books and get a sweet treat at the Circulation desk.
Blind Date with a Book: Willing to be a little adventuresome in your reading? Throughout February, teens and adults can check out a wrapped book with a brief description in exchange for a treat.
Virtual Story Time: 10:30–10:45 a.m. Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
English-as-a-second-language class: 6–9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
English-as-a-second-language class: 6:30–8:30 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. John Marshall branch library, Marshall Community Center, 4133 Rectortown Rd., Marshall.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Virtual Story Time: 10:30–10:45 a.m. Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
English-as-a-second-language class: 6–9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Friday, Feb. 4
Book Cellar open: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Book Cellar open: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Monday, Feb. 7
Valentine Crafts on the Go: Stop by the Youth Services desk to pick up a bag of supplies for your child to create a Valentine craft. Bags are available for PreK/School Age and Tween age groups. No reservation is necessary. Bags will be available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Only one bag per child, please.
Great Books Discussion Group: 7–8:30 p.m. If you are interested in reading some of the best literature from all time periods, this is the group for you. The selections are frequently assigned in high school and college classrooms. They include novels as well as non-fiction classics in philosophy and psychology considered to have enduring value. Many are foundational to the formation of governments and societies around the world. This group will give you a chance to read and explore this literature through friendly and thoughtful shared inquiry discussions. New members always welcome! Great Books is currently meeting virtually. In February, the group will discuss The Unknown Masterpiece by Honoré de Balzac. For details about how to join these virtual meetings, email jeanne.day@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540/422.8500, ext. 2.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Virtual Story Time: 10:30–10:45 a.m. Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
English-as-a-second-language class: 6–9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Marshall Afternoon Book Club: 1–2:30 p.m. If you like a variety of genres, you will enjoy the eclectic assortment of titles chosen by this book club, including classics, fiction, non-fiction and best sellers. Once a month, fellow readers meet (virtually) to discuss a chosen book and related topics. Lively discussions guaranteed. Books are chosen through popular vote by the members of the group and are read from January through November. In February, the group will discuss "Beloved" by Toni Morrison. For details about how to join these virtual meetings, email deborah.cosby@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540/422.8527.
English-as-a-second-language class: 6:30–8:30 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. John Marshall branch library, Marshall Community Center, 4133 Rectortown Rd., Marshall.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Virtual Story Time: 10:30–10:45 a.m. Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
English-as-a-second-language class: 6-9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Friday, Feb. 11
Book Cellar open: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Book Cellar open: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Monday, Feb. 14
Adult DIY Kits – Bird Feeder: Make a simple hanging birdfeeder. Share the love with our feathered friends this month by keeping them well fed through the coldest days of winter. Kits will be available for pickup starting February 14th while supplies last at all three library locations.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Virtual Story Time: 10:30–10:45 a.m. Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
English-as-a-second-language class: 6–9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
English-as-a-second-language class: 6:30–8:30 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. John Marshall branch library, Marshall Community Center, 4133 Rectortown Rd., Marshall.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Virtual Story Time: 10:30–10:45 a.m. Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
Mystery Book Club: Noon to 1 p.m. The Mystery Book Club is currently meeting virtually. In February, members will discuss "Clark and Division" by Naomi Hirahara. New members welcome; free; no registration; sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; For details about how to join these virtual meetings, email pamela.lovera@fauquiercounty.gov or call (540) 422-8500; ext. 2.
English-as-a-second-language class: 6–9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Friday, Feb. 18
Book Cellar open: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Book Cellar open: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Beautiful Birds! Books, Basics, & a Free Bird Feeder: 2 p.m. Registration for this virtual program begins on Monday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. Friends of the Rappahannock wants to share the joy of birds with your family! A FOR instructor will read a story and engage your little one and family with a beginner bird watching activity, all from the comfort of your home. You will also learn how you can help birds as a family through the citizen science opportunity, Project FeederWatch. The first 40 registrants will receive a free bird feeder and feed (one per family). A recording of this program will be posted for on-demand viewing following the event. Register at https://conta.cc/3tqeBdk.
Monday, Feb. 21
All Fauquier Public Libraries closed in observance of Presidents Day
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Virtual Story Time: 10:30–10:45 a.m. Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
English-as-a-second-language class: 6–9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
English-as-a-second-language class: 6:30–8:30 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. John Marshall branch library, Marshall Community Center, 4133 Rectortown Rd., Marshall.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Virtual Story Time: 10:30–10:45 a.m. Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting: 4–5:30 p.m. The Library Board of Trustees will meet on the 4th Thursday of the month – except in August and December. Warren Green Bldg., 2nd Floor Conference Room, 10 Hotel Street, Warrenton. For details about the meeting, call 540.422.8500, ext. 4.
English-as-a-second-language class: 6–9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Friday, Feb. 25
Book Cellar open: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Book Cellar open: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Monday, Feb. 28
Marshall Evening Book Club: 7–8:30 p.m. Once a month, join a group of interesting readers at the end of the day for a relaxed discussion of a wide range of titles. With an eclectic assortment of selections that includes classics, fiction, nonfiction and bestsellers, titles are sure to appeal to a wide range of readers. Lively discussions guaranteed. Books chosen through popular vote by the members of the group and are read from January through November. In February, the group will discuss "Beloved" by Toni Morrison. For details about how to join these virtual meetings, email deborah.cosby@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540/422.8527.
Visit the library’s website at fauquierlibrary.org for a complete calendar of library events for children, teens and adults, or pick up a monthly calendar at any library location.