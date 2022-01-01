Fauquier Public Libraries releases its January events schedule

Fauquier Public Libraries has released its calendar of events for January. For more information, go to fauquierlibrary.org.
Saturday, Jan. 1
- All Fauquier Public Libraries closed for New Year’s Day
Monday, Jan. 3
- STEAM for Tweens: The Science of Snow - On-demand STEAM program for children age 9-12. Learn about the science of snow and grow your own crystals. Register online starting at 10:00 a.m. to reserve a bag of supplies you can pick up at your library. If you are unable to reserve a bag you may gather the supplies needed yourself from a provided list. This program will be posted online for on-demand viewing. Only one bag per child, please, and no more than three bags per family. Visit https://fauquierlibrary.org/services/kids/ to enroll.
- Great Books Discussion Group – 7 – 8:30 p.m. If you are interested in reading some of the best literature from all time periods, this is the group for you. The selections are frequently assigned in high school and college classrooms. They include novels as well as non-fiction classics in philosophy and psychology considered to have enduring value. Many are foundational to the formation of governments and societies around the world. This group will give you a chance to read and explore this literature through friendly and thoughtful shared inquiry discussions. New members always welcome!
- Great Books is currently meeting virtually. In January, the group will discuss A Defense of Poetry by Percy Bysshe Shelley. For details about how to join these virtual meetings, email jeanne.day@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540.422.8500, ext. 2.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
- Virtual Story Time – 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. – Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
- English-as-a-second-language class – 6-9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
- English-as-a-second-language class – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. John Marshall branch library, Marshall Community Center, 4133 Rectortown Rd., Marshall.
Thursday, Jan. 6
- Virtual Story Time – 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. – Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
- English-as-a-second-language class – 6-9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Friday, Jan. 7
- Book Cellar open – 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 8
- Book Cellar open – 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Monday, Jan. 10
- Snowy Crafts on the Go - Stop by the Youth Services desk to pick up a bag of supplies for your child to create a winter craft. Bags are available for PreK/School Age and Tween age groups. No reservation is necessary. Bags will be available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Only one bag per child, please.
- Adult DIY Kits – Learn to Knit. Use your library card to join an online class and learn to knit. This is a good project for a cold winter day. Kits will be available for pickup starting January 10th while supplies last at all three library locations.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
- Virtual Story Time – 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. – Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
- English-as-a-second-language class – 6-9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
- Marshall Afternoon Book Club – 1-2:30 p.m. - If you like a variety of genres, you will enjoy the eclectic assortment of titles chosen by this book club, including classics, fiction, non-fiction and best sellers. Once a month, fellow readers meet (virtually) to discuss a chosen book and related topics. Lively discussions guaranteed. Books are chosen through popular vote by the members of the group and are read from January through November. In January, the group will discuss Wintering: the Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May. For details about how to join these virtual meetings, please email deborah.cosby@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540.422.8527.
- English-as-a-second-language class – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. John Marshall branch library, Marshall Community Center, 4133 Rectortown Rd., Marshall.
Thursday, Jan. 13
- Virtual Story Time – 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. – Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
- English-as-a-second-language class – 6-9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Friday, Jan. 14
- Book Cellar open – 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 15
- Book Cellar open – 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Monday, Jan. 17
- All Fauquier Public Libraries closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
- Winter Reading Program - School-age children, teens and adults are invited to curl up with a good book and join the Winter Reading Program January 18 – February 28. Pick up a game card at your local library and complete the tasks to win prizes. Younger children are encouraged to join 1000 Books Before Kindergarten to earn a free book. Go to fauquierlibrary.org for details.
- Virtual Story Time – 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. – Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
- English-as-a-second-language class – 6-9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
- English-as-a-second-language class – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. John Marshall branch library, Marshall Community Center, 4133 Rectortown Rd., Marshall.
Thursday, Jan. 20
- Virtual Story Time – 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. – Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
- Mystery Book Club – noon – 1 p.m. The Mystery Book Club is currently meeting virtually. In January, members will discuss The Alienist by Caleb Carr. New members welcome; free; no registration; sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; For details about how to join these virtual meetings, please email pamela.lovera@fauquiercounty.gov or call (540) 422-8500; ext. 2.
- English-as-a-second-language class – 6-9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Friday, Jan. 21
- Book Cellar open – 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 22
- Book Cellar open – 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Monday, Jan. 24
- Animal Track Mix-Up - Winter animals have been playing in the snow and mixed up their tracks. Find the right animal to match their tracks. Animals will be hidden in the children's area at each branch all week. Return sheet for a small prize.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
- Virtual Story Time – 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. – Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
- English-as-a-second-language class – 6-9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
- English-as-a-second-language class – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. John Marshall branch library, Marshall Community Center, 4133 Rectortown Rd., Marshall.
Thursday, Jan. 27
- Virtual Story Time – 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. – Join library staff for an online story time for young children and their caregivers. Hear a story, do a finger play or flannel board, and sing along to one of our favorite story time songs. Registration is required to attend this online event. Register at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvI.
- Library Board of Trustees Meeting – 4-5:30 p.m. The Library Board of Trustees will meet on the 4th Thursday of the month – except in August and December. PATH Foundation, 321 Walker Drive, Warrenton. For details about the meeting, call 540.422.8500, ext. 4.
- English-as-a-second-language class – 6-9 p.m. Presented by Piedmont Regional Adult & Career Education Programs. Call (540) 718-8243 for more information or to confirm meetings. Bealeton Depot, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton.
Friday, Jan. 28
- Book Cellar open – 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 29
- Book Cellar open – 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; New selections added weekly; featuring books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library and support programs for children, teens and adults. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library; John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton; call 341-3447 to volunteer or for more information.
Monday, Jan. 31
- Marshall Evening Book Club – 7-8:30 p.m. - Once a month, join a group of interesting readers at the end of the day for a relaxed discussion of a wide range of titles. With an eclectic assortment of selections that includes classics, fiction, non-fiction and best sellers, titles are sure to appeal to a wide range of readers. Lively discussions guaranteed. Books chosen through popular vote by the members of the group and are read from January through November. In January, the group will discuss Wintering: the Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May. For details about how to join these virtual meetings, email deborah.cosby@fauquiercounty.gov or call 540.422.8527.
Visit the library’s website at fauquierlibrary.org for a complete calendar of library events for children, teens and adults, or pick up a monthly calendar at any library location. Contact Lisa Pavlock, (540) 422-8518, lisa.pavlock@fauquiercounty.gov for information about library programs and events.