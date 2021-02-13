February Mysteries Roundup: Families, secrets key in these gripping page-turners

With a brilliant plot, exquisite pacing and a swarm of suspects, Schaffhausen delivers her finest effort to date in a superior series.

And in a double conclusion—one stunning and satisfying, one stunning and terrifying, she illuminates a pivotal point of the novel: that love justifies “a multitude of sins.” “Every Waking Hour” will likely murder sleep for many readers.

EMERGING SECRETS

Who among us sometimes acted carelessly or stupidly in our youth in a way that, had fortune not smiled on us, might have ended in tragedy?

In “The Survivors” (Flatiron, $27.99, 384 pages), Jane Harper explores what happens to those on whom that mercy is not bestowed.

When sports physiotherapist Kieran Elliott, girlfriend Mia Sum and baby Audrey return to a coastal town in Tasmania from mainland Australia, the echoes of the past greet them.

Twelve years ago, teenagers Kieran and Olivia Birch lingered too long in a cave when a storm arose. When Kieran’s old brother, Finn, and Toby Gilroy embarked on a rescue mission, both men died. The same day, Olivia’s younger sister, Gabrielle, vanished.