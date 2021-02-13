February Mysteries Roundup: Families, secrets key in these gripping page-turners

When 12-year-old Chloe Lockhart vanishes from a street fair, Boston police Detective Ellery Hathaway is nearby.
That’s a good thing for Chloe, but not for Ellery—who was kidnapped, raped and wounded when she was 14 and saved by FBI agent Reed Markham—the only survivor of a serial killer. As she and Reed investigate Chloe’s disappearance, the memories of her ordeal affect her behavior, sometimes to her benefit, sometimes to her detriment.
So begins “Every Waking Hour” (Minotaur, $27.99, 336 pages), the fourth entry in Joanna Schaffhausen’s series featuring the pair, who are involved romantically as well as professionally.
Chloe’s parents—surgeon Teresa and financier Martin—are devastated, especially Teresa, whose 12-year-old son from a previous marriage, Trevor, was murdered years ago. Chloe’s mom exceeds even the most egregious hovering of the most intense “smother mother.”
What follows is a serpentine tale involving multiple families and relationships, including that of Ellery and Reed, and a personal complication involving Reed’s ex-wife, Sarit, and their daughter, Tula.
Among the characters on whom Schaffhausen focuses her keen eye are Chloe’s nanny, Margery Brimwood; Teresa’s first husband Ethan Stone; Martin’s colleagues, Stephen Wintour and Amanda McFarland; and the family of Carol Frick, the housekeeper who died in the same attack as the one that killed Trevor.
With a brilliant plot, exquisite pacing and a swarm of suspects, Schaffhausen delivers her finest effort to date in a superior series.
And in a double conclusion—one stunning and satisfying, one stunning and terrifying, she illuminates a pivotal point of the novel: that love justifies “a multitude of sins.” “Every Waking Hour” will likely murder sleep for many readers.
EMERGING SECRETS
Who among us sometimes acted carelessly or stupidly in our youth in a way that, had fortune not smiled on us, might have ended in tragedy?
In “The Survivors” (Flatiron, $27.99, 384 pages), Jane Harper explores what happens to those on whom that mercy is not bestowed.
When sports physiotherapist Kieran Elliott, girlfriend Mia Sum and baby Audrey return to a coastal town in Tasmania from mainland Australia, the echoes of the past greet them.
Twelve years ago, teenagers Kieran and Olivia Birch lingered too long in a cave when a storm arose. When Kieran’s old brother, Finn, and Toby Gilroy embarked on a rescue mission, both men died. The same day, Olivia’s younger sister, Gabrielle, vanished.
Olivia now is involved with landscaper Ash McDonald, works as a waitress at the Surf and Turf and shares her house with Bronte Laidler, a summer employee at the pub. When Bronte is found forcibly drowned, old ghosts arise and old secrets emerge.
While most of Kieran’s friends seem to have forgiven him—including Toby’s brother, Sean—Toby’s son, Liam, has not. And Liam was seen with Bronte the night she died.
Meanwhile, Kieran’s father, Brian, sinks further into dementia as his wife works to arrange his transfer to a nursing home. Twelve years ago, Brian seems to have been the last person to see Gabrielle.
Harper’s intelligent and affecting plot, filled with a galaxy of intricately related characters, moves with sinister steadiness before reaching a shattering conclusion. Let it pull you under.
COPING AFTER CARNAGE
Newtown. Orlando. Law Vegas. El Paso.
In the past decade, mass shootings have shocked the United States. But other countries are not immune, as anti-immigration terrorist Anders Breivik proved when he killed 77 people—including many youngsters—in Norway in 2011.
That horror serves as the inspiration for Ben McPherson’s “Love and Other Lies” (William Morrow, $16.99, 464 pages).
Scottish satirist Cal Curtis, wife Elsa Steen, early-teen daughters Alicia “Licia” and Viktoria “Vee” and baby son Franklin have moved from Washington, D.C., to Elsa’s native Norway for an extended stay when Licia is caught in a massacre at an island youth camp.
Two bigoted brothers kill 91 people, but no trace of Licia can be found.
As the remaining family members struggle to cope, Cal learns that Vee has been looking at fascist websites and that Elsa has concealed—and possibly lied about—elements of her past.
Months pass. Revelations about the carnage emerge that threaten collateral destruction. And the novel explodes in a viscerally shocking conclusion.
A gripping thriller, “Love and Other Lies” explores xenophobia and white supremacy as it also portrays the psychic damage inflicted by certitude and, conversely, by doubt.
But in a more profound sense, it centers on the truths that we withhold from family members and how such secrets can fray the ties that bind until they break.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.