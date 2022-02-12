February Mysteries Roundup: Gripping thrillers take readers from Northern Virginia to New England to wartime Europe

Finlay Donovan can’t catch a break. In last year’s “Finlay Donovan Is Killing It,” she was mistaken for a hired killer.

Now, in Elle Cosimano’s second adult novel, “Finlay Donovan Knocks ’Em Dead” (Minotaur, $26.99, 368 pages), she learns that someone wants her ex-husband murdered.

What’s a Northern Virginia suspense novelist and single mom of two small children to do? Enlist the help of her accountant, Vero, who doubles as the nanny for Finlay’s kids, and rush to save the serial adulterer but loving father.

As if that’s not stressful enough, she must contend with various low-lifes, a traveling corpse and potential romantic partners Julian Baker, a graduate student and bartender, and Nick Anthony, a police detective.

Cosimano juggles the multiple ingredients skillfully as she creates a tale that swings between graphic crime and familial stresses.

The author, who lives in the Blue Ridge Mountains of bucolic Nelson County with her husband and their two sons, is nevertheless familiar with Northern Virginia and depicts it well, from the crowded suburbs to the exploding exurbs.

With an addictive plot and two appealing protagonists, Cosimano creates NoVa noir with a mind at once nimble and nuanced.

Anyone who enjoys a blend of murder and mirth will also appreciate the author’s ability to achieve a perfect balance between the two. Her dedication to seriocomic suspense enables her to move from grins and guffaws to shivers and shocks in the twinkling of an eye—and vice versa.

A writer with a wealth of originality—don’t miss a passing reference to velocirapterotica—Cosimano confirms the promise of her first novel with the ingenuity of her second.

A NEW NIGHTMARE

As a child, Ellery Hathaway’s father deserted his family, and her teenage brother died of cancer.

At 14, she was abducted by serial killer Francis Coben, a vicious sociopath who murdered 24 women in the Chicago area and severed their hands.

Ellery, the only survivor, was saved by FBI profiler Reed Markham. She’s now a Boston police detective, and Coben is on death row at a federal prison in Indiana. But her nightmare begins again in “Last Seen Alive” (Minotaur, $27.99, 320 pages), the fifth installment in Joanna Schauffhausen’s series.

A television journalist approaches Reed with a list, written by Coben, of the names of eight victims whose remains were never found; the monster offers to reveal their whereabouts—if he can have a face-to-face meeting with Ellery.

But there’s an extra name on the list, that of a hooker recently murdered in Boston whose hands were removed, a crime Coben could not have committed.

With great hesitation, Ellery and Reed agree to the meeting. What follows again demonstrates Schauffhausen’s prodigious talent for intricacy of plot and richness of character.

To reveal more would violate the rule against spoilers. But be assured that Schauffhausen has again created a harrowing and gripping thriller that turns on multiple shocks and again explores the endlessly fascinating relationship between Ellery and Reed.

At once a symphony of violence and an affirmation of love, “Last Seen Alive” explores the power of darkness to destroy and the potential of light to repair.

A MITFORD MYSTERY

Historical mysteries that blend real people and events with invented ones fill a niche in the genre that simultaneously entertains and educates.

Among the best is Jessica Fellowes’ series featuring the six aristocratic Mitford sisters, beginning with the eldest, waspish novelist Nancy, and proceeding down the birth order to gentle countrywoman Pamela, beautiful fascist Diana and delusional Nazi Unity.

Which brings us to “The Mitford Vanishing” (Minotaur, $28.99, 416 pages), the fifth entry, this one focusing on communist Jessica. When 19-year-old Decca, as she is known, disappears from London in 1937, her parents hire the detective agency of Cannon & Sullivan to find her. Louisa Cannon, a former Mitford nursery maid, works with her husband, former police detective Guy Sullivan.

Decca has eloped to France with her cousin Esmond Romilly, a nephew of Winston Churchill. Meanwhile, Louisa has been hired to locate Petunia Attwood, a secretary in an insurance company where Petunia has alleged financial finagling by claims clerk Bernard Plum.

When the two cases intersect, the detectives’ tasks grow more complex, as does the plot, through which the Spanish Civil War runs like a river of foreboding.

With a bountiful imagination, a deft hand and a nod to Agatha Christie, Fellowes addresses readers who enjoy both clever crime fiction and the lives of upper-crust Brits. Next up: the sixth and possibly final entry, centering on Deborah, a future Duchess of Devonshire.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.