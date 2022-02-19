FLS Local Illustrator Spotlight

Name: Marianna Smith

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I’m a children’s illustrator at Brush Strokes Gallery, a small-business owner at Marianna Smith LLC, and an art teacher at Chancellor High School.

I was inspired to illustrate a book when: Author J. J. Guzman found my portfolio online on

PeoplePerHour and commissioned me to create children’s illustrations for his manuscript, “The Adventures of Mole Boy.”

Favorite time/place to draw: My favorite time to draw is from the afternoon to the early evening. I draw in my makeshift studio, a corner of my bedroom where I installed a drawing table and a tiny wire shelf crammed with drawing and painting materials.

Future plans as an illustrator: My future plans as an illustrator are to continue building my children’s illustration portfolio and sending my portfolio to publishers. My dream career is to illustrate picture books for publishers fulltime.

What I learned from the publishing process: As a self-published illustrator, I learned how to communicate and negotiate with my clients to create illustrations that the clients and I love.

My advice for those trying to write or illustrate a book: Treat yourself with kindness and self-compassion, especially as you search for a publisher who will publish your work. You will face rejection (a lot of rejection) and that’s OK. It isn’t about being accepted. It’s about finding a good fit.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Book title: “The Adventures of Mole Boy”

Short plot summary: When 10-year-old Dillard and his 8-year-old brother, Timmy, find themselves dumped off in the worst foster homes in New York City, the brothers run away and return to the only home they have ever known: the subway tunnels beneath Grand Central Station.

Publisher: Self-published

Publication date: Jan. 20, 2021

Genre: Children’s homelessness and poverty

Who should read this book? Middle-grade

You can buy this book: On Amazon in kindle or paperback.