Fredericksburg-area author to sign copies of her book about finding hope, healing

Local author Katie Hawkins’ book “She Speaks Stories: Finding Hope, Help and Healing in a Hard World” is about finding hope amid cancer and COVID-19.

Hawkins will sign her book at Salem Church Library on Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and at Towne Centre Library on March 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In April, Hawkins will sign books at Porter Branch Library on April 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; at Barnes & Noble in Fredericksburg on April 16, beginning at 10 a.m.; and at Fredericksburg Branch Library on April 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

—From staff reports

Katie Hawkins
