Fredericksburg-area authors plan local library visits

MEET YOUR FAVORITE AREA AUTHOR AT LOCAL LIBRARIES

Several Fredericksburg-area authors on are on tap to meet fans and sign books at Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches in the next several weeks.

Tanya Alexander, author of “Consider Me: The Job Experience,” will visit with readers from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Salem Church Branch, 2607 Salem Church Road, in Spotsylvania. She will be at Snow Branch, 8740 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, on Nov. 6 from noon to 3 p.m.

On Nov. 2, from 4–5 p.m., science teacher and author Carla Mae Jansen will appear at the Fredericksburg Branch, 1201 Caroline St., with copies of her picture book, “A Dinosaur Made Me Sneeze: A Rock Cycle.” She will also be at Porter Branch, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford, on Nov. 9 from 4–5 p.m. For more on Jansen or her books, visit turtletrailspublishing.com.

On Nov. 3, Colonial Beach resident Pocahontas Schuck will sign copies of her book, “God’s Treasure: Red Sea Crossing,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Towne Centre Branch, 390 Spotsylvania Mall.