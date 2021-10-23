Fredericksburg-area authors plan local library visits

MEET YOUR FAVORITE AREA AUTHOR AT LOCAL LIBRARIES
Several Fredericksburg-area authors on are on tap to meet fans and sign books at Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches in the next several weeks.
Tanya Alexander, author of “Consider Me: The Job Experience,” will visit with readers from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Salem Church Branch, 2607 Salem Church Road, in Spotsylvania. She will be at Snow Branch, 8740 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, on Nov. 6 from noon to 3 p.m.
On Nov. 2, from 4–5 p.m., science teacher and author Carla Mae Jansen will appear at the Fredericksburg Branch, 1201 Caroline St., with copies of her picture book, “A Dinosaur Made Me Sneeze: A Rock Cycle.” She will also be at Porter Branch, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford, on Nov. 9 from 4–5 p.m. For more on Jansen or her books, visit turtletrailspublishing.com.
On Nov. 3, Colonial Beach resident Pocahontas Schuck will sign copies of her book, “God’s Treasure: Red Sea Crossing,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Towne Centre Branch, 390 Spotsylvania Mall.
Schuck will also be at Howell Branch, 806 Lyons Blvd., from 3–6 p.m. that same day. On Nov. 4, she will visit Porter Branch from 3:30–6:30 p.m. Schuck will visit the Snow Branch on Nov. 9 from noon to 3 p.m., and on Nov. 10, she will appear at Salem Church Branch from 2–5 p.m. For more about Schuck, visit drpocahontasschuck.com.