Fredericksburg author releases new book about actor–playwright Genesius

“The pandemic was hard upon us in August 2020. I was alone with little useful to do, so I set about learning all I could of the actor and playwright Genesius of Rome, his city and his time,” Davis wrote on her blog. “I watched an excellent short YouTube video about him by Catholic Online, and I researched extensively, and I prayed. ... The result was a story, a work of fiction that flowed rather effortlessly. It’s the tale of a man who accepted Christ the hard way, and there may be a lesson in it for all of us.”