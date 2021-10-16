 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg man earns judge's award in annual contest
Fredericksburg man earns judge's award in annual contest

Cat & Mouse Press announced that Fredericksburg resident Tony Houck’s short story, “Bug Spray and a Ponytail,” was among the winners of the 2021 Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest.

The contest, which is sponsored by Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, Del., invites writers to submit stories that fit the year’s theme. This year’s theme was “Beach Secrets.” Entries are judged on creativity, quality of writing, suitability as a beach read and fit with the theme. Winning stories will be published in a collection.

Houck, a former information specialist and technical Spanish translator who now writes full time, won a Judge’s Award.

In 2019, his novel “The Precariousness of Done” was published by Brandylane Publishers.

Tony Houck
