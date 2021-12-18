Free Lance–Star reviewers reveal the best books of 2021

What would it be like to have an artificial friend? During the isolation of COVID, I thought about that when I read Kazuo Ishiguro’s stunning “Klara and the Sun” (Knopf). The writing is gorgeous, and the lessons of friendship, loss and our disposable society are powerful.—Penny A Parrish

In a blind taste test, offer me a 500-page novel on Thomas Mann’s life story or, well, anything other than a 500-page novel on the life of one of Germany’s greatest writers, and I’m choosing the latter option. However, tell me that the novel is written by Colm Tóibín and you’ve changed the mental calculus. Thomas Mann had a fascinating life, but only in the hands and words of Tóibín does it become majestic and make the reader wish “The Magician” (Scribner) was not limited to 500 pages. Thomas Mann may have been known as the “magician,” but Tóibín is the real magician in bringing his story to life.—Drew Gallagher