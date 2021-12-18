Free Lance–Star reviewers reveal the best books of 2021

By the end of the year, Free Lance–Star book reviewers will have shared with readers their thoughts on more than 175 recently published works. They’ve reviewed historical fiction, biographies, memoirs, mysteries, coffee-table books, popular and literary fiction, investigative works, short stories, horror novels and genre-defying tales. Here’s a look at some of their favorite reads of 2021—those standout books whose lessons or stories have a permanent home not just on their bookshelves, but in their hearts and minds.
NONFICTION
The United States’ clumsy withdrawal from Afghanistan in September didn’t come as a surprise to those who read Craig Whitlock’s “The Afghanistan Papers” (Simon & Schuster). The Washington Post report uncovers a trove of documents showing how top Pentagon, State Department and officials in three White House administrations knew how badly the war and nation-building efforts were going, all the while spinning positive reports to the American public.—Jeff Schulze
Who doesn’t lust for buried treasure? Thousands of Americans certainly did when eccentric millionaire Forest Fenn announced in 2010 he buried a chest loaded with an estimated $1 million in gold, jewels and rare Indian antiquities. In “Chasing the Thrill” (Alfred A. Knoph), Daniel Barbarisi chronicles how the searchers consumed with excitement and adventure gradually became greedy, suspicious and distrustful. Finances evaporate, relationships are broken and even lives are lost in a quest that takes on a life of its own.—Jeff Schulze
In “The Chicago Cub Shot For Love” (Arcadia), Fredericksburg author Jack Bales uncovers a compelling but long-forgotten story about Billy Jurges, the star shortstop for the Chicago Cubs, whose break-up with a local showgirl leads to a near-fatal encounter when Jurges chooses his baseball team over his on-and-off-again girlfriend. Bales weaves a compelling story matched only by his exhaustive research. This book is slender but it’s memorable and a welcome addition to the baseball annals.—Drew Gallagher
Journalist, author and university teacher Michael Dobbs brings conceptual originality to the Watergate scandal in “King Richard” (Knopf) by structuring it in the style of a classic tragedy with Shakespearean tones. He conveys immediacy and adds welcome clarity and nuance to the oft-told history of the corruption that brought down a president. —Jay Strafford
“Tragedy can be imprinted into our memories,” Amanda Fairbanks observes in “The Lost Boys of Montauk” (Gallery Books). This sad tome on a 1984 disappearance of a commercial fishing vessel off Long Island shows how gloom lingers well after the final goodbyes are said. The study of East Hampton’s working-class fishing culture shows such tightly-knit communities bequeath loss—and hope—to their descendants.—Jeff Schulze
As the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell gets underway, readers wanting to know background on the case will get more than they bargained by digesting Julie K. Brown’s “Perversion of Justice” (Dey Street). The Miami Herald reporter details her exploration into the activities of Jeffrey Epstein and how her explosive exposé brought to light the multi-millionaire’s sex trafficking of underage girls and the minions who helped him, including Maxwell.—Jeff Schulze
How did a movie that was basically a flop become one of America’s top 100 movies ever? The journey from a one-hour television drama to a movie produced by and starring Henry Fonda is covered in the well-written “Reginald Rose and the Journey of 12 Angry Men” (Empire State Editions) by Phil Rosenzweig. The Central Rappahannock Regional Library has both the movie and the original 1954 Studio One TV version. It was fascinating to watch both and compare them after reading this story.—Penny A Parrish
With statues of Confederate heroes coming down left and right, a new biography on the South’s greatest warrior adds credence to arguments that such honors to essentially traitors are misplaced. In “Robert E. Lee: A Life” (Knopf), Allen C. Guelzo thoroughly recounts Lee’s amazing life, suggesting the general himself would be perturbed to be glorified in such a manner. The reader learns all of Lee’s flaws, but comes away believing the man doesn’t deserve a tar-and-feathering.—Jeff Schulze
Rosa Brooks is a Georgetown University law professor who, in her 40s, decided to become a police officer with D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. She went through training at the academy and became a reserve officer. She worked mostly in areas of high crime and poverty when on the street. In “Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City,” her insight into current issues with police and race show that many problems facing law enforcement have no simple solutions.—Penny A Parrish
Kitty Kelley’s biography—better described as a hatchet job—of Nancy Reagan sold well in 1991. But Washington Post political columnist Karen Tumulty’s “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan” (Simon & Schuster) represents a balanced approach that weighs the first lady’s profound influence on her husband’s presidency and legacy.—Jay Strafford
FICTION
My favorite book of the year was unquestionably “The Book of Form and Emptiness” (Viking) by Ruth Ozeki. This quirky but profound novel tells the story of 13-year-old Benny Oh, who starts hearing voices after his father passes away. This novel is heartbreaking and harrowing—but so compassionate. I loved the positive representation of mental illness, and though the “The Book of Form and Emptiness” is over 500 pages long, I sped through it. I have loved every one of Ruth Ozeki’s novels, and this one was no different.—Ashley Riggleson
Anthony Doerr’s “All the Light We Cannot See” is one of my favorite novels, so I was excited to read his newest book, “Cloud Cuckoo Land” (Scribner). It did not disappoint. Three parallel stories, centuries apart, flow smoothly, joined by the importance and love of books. As I read stories recently about banning or even burning books, Doerr’s stories cement my belief that they are treasures we must work to save. —Penny A Parrish
Kristin Hannah, who has impressed readers worldwide with moving, sweeping tales such as “The Nightingale” and “The Great Alone,” has done it again with “The Four Winds” (St. Martin’s Press.) This saga of a Texas family struggling to survive amid the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression is a captivating, absorbing triumph. I was hesitant to become immersed in a depressing novel when I was actually seeking an escape from our current troubling times, but despite the anguish of this tale, it is ultimately a hopeful story about perseverance and the power of a mother’s love. Best to keep the Kleenex at the ready. —Andi Russell
With verve and vigor, Richmonder David L. Robbins opens his projected series of novels about Israel’s history in “Isaac’s Beacon” (Wicked Son), which tells the history of its creation in 1948. Insightful and intense, this multilayered epic of courage and cruelty, resolve and romance also marks the birth of what is likely to be Robbins’ magnum opus.—Jay Strafford
What would it be like to have an artificial friend? During the isolation of COVID, I thought about that when I read Kazuo Ishiguro’s stunning “Klara and the Sun” (Knopf). The writing is gorgeous, and the lessons of friendship, loss and our disposable society are powerful.—Penny A Parrish
In a blind taste test, offer me a 500-page novel on Thomas Mann’s life story or, well, anything other than a 500-page novel on the life of one of Germany’s greatest writers, and I’m choosing the latter option. However, tell me that the novel is written by Colm Tóibín and you’ve changed the mental calculus. Thomas Mann had a fascinating life, but only in the hands and words of Tóibín does it become majestic and make the reader wish “The Magician” (Scribner) was not limited to 500 pages. Thomas Mann may have been known as the “magician,” but Tóibín is the real magician in bringing his story to life.—Drew Gallagher
Alice Munro may be the greatest short fiction writer of our era, but she claims that she’s hanging up her pen. If there is an heir to the throne, it may be Elizabeth McCracken. The 12 stories in “The Souvenir Museum” (Ecco) are McCracken at her best and filled with a dark humor that truly is McCracken’s trademark. There is an undercurrent in all these stories that reminds us that life is precious, sometimes depressing, but always amusing when looked at from the perfect angle.—Drew Gallagher
After the election of 2016, many people felt wayward, including Samantha Raymond in “Wayward” (Knopf), Dana Spiotta’s best novel to date. Samantha’s middle-class, suburban life seemed idyllic until she started to reflect upon the election of Trump and the unwelcome entrance of menopause. Despite a loving husband and daughter, Samantha’s life feels empty just like the house she buys to save herself and her soul. Spiotta’s ability to capture women of a certain age is both frightening and refreshing. As a son, brother, husband and father of a daughter, I’m pretty sure I am not supposed to label any book the “menopause manifesto” but I do so with the utmost appreciation of Spiotta’s accomplishment.—Drew Gallagher
“What Strange Paradise” (Knopf), a slender book by Omar El Akkad, tells the story of a 9-year-old boy from Syria who washes ashore on some island and is rescued by a teenage girl. With the refugee crisis around the world, this book provides insight into why so many people are willing to risk their lives in search of a safe haven. The book is haunting and has stayed with me months after reading it.—Penny A Parrish
All of Wiley Cash’s novels are set in North Carolina and examine evil in its many forms—in his latest, “When Ghosts Come Home,” (William Morrow) murder, bigotry and greed. Cash creates unforgettable characters, balances his prose between toughness and tenderness and forges a conclusion at once satisfying and shattering.—Jay Strafford