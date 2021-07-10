Friends of the Library Center and Bookshop resumes regular hours

Last week, the Friends of the Library Center and Bookshop resumed its regular hours, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Friends Bookshop offers a variety of previously owned materials at bargain prices, with proceeds benefiting Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches and projects.

The bookshop also serves as a convenient holds-pickup location of materials requested through CRRL for those who live or work in the nearby community. Customers who wish to pick up at the bookshop can choose "Friends of the Library Center" when placing their holds through their CRRL accounts.

The Center and Bookshop are located at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150, Fredericksburg.

For more details on library services, see Library Service During COVID-19.

The Friends of the Library Center and Bookshop is open to the public. Those who are interested in further supporting CRRL by becoming a member of Friends of the Library may do so at the Bookshop, at any CRRL branch, or through the Friends' website. The Friends of the Library supports CRRL through fundraising for classes and events, teacher resources, staff training, and more.