'I love what I do': Tess Gerritsen shares journey from avid reader to doctor to novelist

“After my first novel, I think I was in the apprentice phase and was learning on the job. I learned to feel more comfortable with my process, which is seat of the pants. I learned that I should never give up on a book until I’d written the entire first draft. I learned how to work with editors, how to revise and how to stay on track. I’m not sure anyone really knows what will sell or every book would be a bestseller. But I did learn what doesn’t sell. I won’t write books where children or animals are harmed, or books about cancer.”

But she would soon write a book about organ transplants that would end her apprenticeship for good.

After dumping Garon as her agent, Tess worked with Alice Orr for several years. Orr finally decided to retire and gave Tess a list of 10 agents she recommended to replace her. Tess submitted a query letter to Meg Ruley with the Jane Rotrosen Agency, because, Tess admits, she liked her name.

Ruley acknowledged later she picked Tess out of the slush pile in 1995 because she liked her stationary. And it wasn’t until their connection that Tess’s career changed direction. Tess told Ruley about an idea for a new manuscript she was working on she called “Harvest.” Talk about love at first sight.