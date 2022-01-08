January Mysteries Roundup: Discover an exceptional debut, a chilling tale and a pleasant puzzle

The proliferation of thrillers, as with all genres, has led inevitably to hundreds that run a short gamut from predictable to pedestrian, formulaic to feeble.

But Stacy Willingham’s début, “A Flicker in the Dark” (Minotaur, $27.99, 368 pages), joins the ranks of the exceptional.

Twenty years ago, Richard Davis was imprisoned for life after six teenage girls were murdered in small-town Breaux Bridge, La. When wife Mona’s subsequent suicide attempt leaves her mentally disabled, the Davises’ children, Cooper, 15, and Chloe, 12, must rely on each other.

Two decades later, Chloe works as a medical psychologist in Baton Rouge and is weeks away from marrying Daniel Briggs, a pharmaceutical salesman. But when two teenage girls are murdered and a third goes missing, Chloe, who bears devastating psychological scars from her family history, believes a copycat could be the culprit.

What follows is an addictive and troubling journey into Chloe’s life, as Willingham paints a vivid portrait of a woman tottering on the edge of disaster.