January Mysteries Roundup: Discover an exceptional debut, a chilling tale and a pleasant puzzle

The proliferation of thrillers, as with all genres, has led inevitably to hundreds that run a short gamut from predictable to pedestrian, formulaic to feeble.
But Stacy Willingham’s début, “A Flicker in the Dark” (Minotaur, $27.99, 368 pages), joins the ranks of the exceptional.
Twenty years ago, Richard Davis was imprisoned for life after six teenage girls were murdered in small-town Breaux Bridge, La. When wife Mona’s subsequent suicide attempt leaves her mentally disabled, the Davises’ children, Cooper, 15, and Chloe, 12, must rely on each other.
Two decades later, Chloe works as a medical psychologist in Baton Rouge and is weeks away from marrying Daniel Briggs, a pharmaceutical salesman. But when two teenage girls are murdered and a third goes missing, Chloe, who bears devastating psychological scars from her family history, believes a copycat could be the culprit.
What follows is an addictive and troubling journey into Chloe’s life, as Willingham paints a vivid portrait of a woman tottering on the edge of disaster.
Her blazingly gripping and intelligently devised plot raises the level of tension with each succeeding page, leading to a series of shockers, all of which play fair with readers through subtle but retroactively clear and deep characterizations.
Enriched by lyrical prose, “A Flicker in the Dark” offers intelligent crime fiction and marks the arrival of an author whose initial effort portends a potentially brilliant career.
COMPLEX AND CHILLING TALE
Crime fiction beckons readers in many ways, among them the lure of entertaining escapism, the intellectual challenge of a puzzle, the development of character depth. And occasionally, a case of the shudders.
In “The Other Family” (William Morrow, $16.99, 384 pages), Wendy Corsi Staub delivers a generous helping.
When Keith Howell is ordered to move from Los Angeles to New York City for a year to open a branch of a marketing company, his family—wife Nora and teen daughters Stacey and Piper—accompany him.
The Howells find a row house in Brooklyn to their liking and strike up a friendship with neighbors Heather and Jules, a gay couple with two teenagers, son Lennon and daughter Courtney.
When Lennon reveals that their new home was the site of the unsolved 1994 murders of Stanley and Lena Toska and daughter Anna, they’re not happy.
As if that’s not enough, a stalker is following two of the Howells.
What follows is a complex and chilling tale of secrets and deception that generates tension that hooks the reader from the start and maintains that hold through myriad twists and a final chapter that delivers revelatory and harrowing shocks.
Staub, the author of more than 50 novels, excels at the mandatory triad of accomplished fiction—plot, people and place—as she spins an addictive tale, populates it with a diverse and defined cast and forges an expert rendering of New York.
A PLEASANT PUZZLE
When young veterinarian Benjamin Wagner is found shot to death in his new clinic, Albemarle County residents are shocked.
When beloved nonagenarian Candida Ballard Perez dies a few days later, they’re saddened.
And when a third death occurs, they’re appalled.
Welcome to “Claws for Alarm” (Bantam, $28, 288 pages), the latest installment in Rita Mae Brown’s long-running series featuring Mary Minor “Harry” Haristeen, her family and friends (including the four-legged ones) in Crozet.
Harry’s husband, Pharamond “Fair” Haristeen, a fellow veterinarian, finds Wagner’s body—and also discovers that the victim’s supply of horse tranquilizer ketamine is missing.
Candida, the matriarch of an old Virginia family, was the custodian of a trove of papers that document much of Virginia and American history. Her death escalates the animosity between her two children, son Ballard and daughter Constance, as they fight over whether the invaluable papers should be retained or sold.
Brown, who lives near Greenfield in neighboring Nelson County, infuses her latest whodunit with a cast of familiar and new characters, a wealth of local color and a profound appreciation for Virginia culture.
Since 2015’s “Tail Gait,” she has also incorporated a subplot involving characters from the late 18th century, many of whom are linked to the current figures. This entry devotes less time to that narrative than its predecessors, but the melding of past and present continues to give the series an intriguing aspect.
With multiple attractions for history buffs, longtime or new Virginians and pet lovers, the series and each entry offers a pleasant puzzle for fans of cozy crime fiction.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.
