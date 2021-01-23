January Mysteries Roundup: Rita Mae Brown, two debut novelists deliver more than mysteries here

Excellence of taste, enormity of greed and emptiness of integrity can spell success for art thieves—but only for a while.
“Sister” Jane Arnold looks for those factors as she tries to stop a murderer in “Out of Hounds” (Ballantine, $28, 288 pages), the 13th installment in Rita Mae Brown’s fox-hunting series set mainly in Albemarle County.
Jane, a septuagenarian and master of Jefferson Hunt Club, is dismayed when a valuable piece of equine art by the late Sir Alfred Munnings is stolen from neighbor Crawford Howard.
A few days later, another Munnings work is lifted from a fox hunter’s home in New Jersey, and then a third from a retired enthusiast’s residence in Kentucky. Each of the three paintings features a beautiful woman posing sidesaddle on an equally stunning horse.
Meanwhile, several men—including Parker Bell, a short-fused, shady employee of Jane’s neighbor Crawford Howard—are murdered, as is the elderly Kentucky woman.
As the crime rampage continues, Jane—aided by her friends—searches for answers and motives. And Brown spins a complex tale that ranks among her best, while also incorporating the pivotal event of 2020.
Brown, who lives near Greenfield in neighboring Nelson County, set out to write a novel in real time, one that would take place in February and March 2020. But she could not have foreseen the arrival of coronavirus and the societal changes it wrought.
What results is a storyline that admirably meets the requirements for crime fiction while simultaneously and thoughtfully examining the medical, political and social aspects of the pandemic.
The whodunit, of course, stands as the main attraction, as Brown skillfully fashions an engaging plot while also tapping her talent for realism by relating the adventures of core characters, reducing the roles of others and deftly introducing new ones.
Throughout this series, Brown has celebrated the wonders of nature, the pleasures of friendship and the joys of love. In these troubled times, and in this topical novel, she does so with spirit and sensitivity.
MELDING OF GENRES
Rarely does a work of fiction draw on multiple genres. But when one achieves fusion, it offers a multilayered array of rewards.
Nev Marsh’s début novel, “Murder in Old Bombay” (Minotaur, $26.99, 400 pages), does so with vigor.
Set in India in 1892, it focuses on Jim Agnihotri, the out-of-wedlock, biracial son of a British father and an Indian mother. While serving in the British Army, an injury leaves him searching for a career alternative; a newspaper article provides a possibility.
In Bombay, the wealthy Framji family suffers a grievous loss when adopted daughter Pilloo and daughter-in-law Bacha are found dead at the foot of a clock tower. Did they commit suicide, or were they murdered?
Approaching Bacha’s widower, Adi Framji, Jim wins the family’s support for an investigation. Along the way, he and Diana Framji—Adi’s sister—find a mutual attraction.
March, a native of Mumbai (formerly Bombay), creates a rewarding and engaging novel that melds crime, adventure, romance and historical fiction—all of which are unified by her depiction of the cultural clashes born of the British Raj.
She does so with a protagonist drawn with depth and sympathy. As Jim endeavors to solve the puzzle of Pilloo’s and Bacha’s deaths, he also searches for answers about himself.
An exploration of the varied and complex forms of family, “Murder in Old Bombay” doubles as a thoughtful meditation on colonialism—and a rousingly good read.
A PROMISING DÉBUT
Sometimes an office can resemble a pit of pythons; at others, a collection of clowns.
Such a place is Miss Brickett’s Investigations and Inquiries, an exceptionally private detective agency located in tunnels beneath London. That’s the setting of T.A. Willberg’s début novel, “Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder” (Park Row, $27.99, 336 pages).
Late on April 11, 1958, filing assistant Michelle White—known as a snitch among her colleagues—receives a letter of warning. When she’s fatally stabbed in the throat, the agency begins an internal investigation.
But when one of her colleagues is framed, apprentice investigator Marion Lane begins a probe of her own, aided by friend and co-worker Bill Hobb.
Suspects abound, as do intriguing items such as gadgets, invisible ink, moving walls, a mechanical snake programmed to spy on employees—and a deadly link to World War II.
With panache and perception, Willberg’s creative storyline brims with vividly drawn characters, particularly Marion. A refreshingly distinctive example of crime fiction with a touch of sci-fi, “Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder” dazzles with promise for the author’s projected series.
