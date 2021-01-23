January Mysteries Roundup: Rita Mae Brown, two debut novelists deliver more than mysteries here

Excellence of taste, enormity of greed and emptiness of integrity can spell success for art thieves—but only for a while.

“Sister” Jane Arnold looks for those factors as she tries to stop a murderer in “Out of Hounds” (Ballantine, $28, 288 pages), the 13th installment in Rita Mae Brown’s fox-hunting series set mainly in Albemarle County.

Jane, a septuagenarian and master of Jefferson Hunt Club, is dismayed when a valuable piece of equine art by the late Sir Alfred Munnings is stolen from neighbor Crawford Howard.

A few days later, another Munnings work is lifted from a fox hunter’s home in New Jersey, and then a third from a retired enthusiast’s residence in Kentucky. Each of the three paintings features a beautiful woman posing sidesaddle on an equally stunning horse.

Meanwhile, several men—including Parker Bell, a short-fused, shady employee of Jane’s neighbor Crawford Howard—are murdered, as is the elderly Kentucky woman.

As the crime rampage continues, Jane—aided by her friends—searches for answers and motives. And Brown spins a complex tale that ranks among her best, while also incorporating the pivotal event of 2020.