July Mysteries Roundup: You'll have trouble putting down these thrilling reads

Photographers sometimes use special techniques to improve their images.
But when do they cross the line between enhancement and fabrication?
The distinction resonates in Mary Dixie Carter’s début novel, “The Photographer” (Minotaur, $27.99, 304 pages).
Professional photographer Delta Dawn of New York City specializes in shooting children’s birthday parties, which rarely consist of unblemished delight. So she might replace a frown with a smile or remove incipient tears and add sparkle to eyes.
She follows her practices when architects Amelia and Fritz Straub throw a bash for their 11-year-old daughter, Natalie, in their Brooklyn brownstone. Impressed by the Straubs and their home, Delta leaps at the chance to babysit the child.
For Amelia, the party is a painful reminder that after giving birth to Natalie, she suffered multiple miscarriages.
For Delta, it leads to an opportunity to tell the Straubs about her 5-year-old son, Jasper, who lives in California with her ex-husband, Robert, and to gradually insinuate herself into the Straubs’ lives.
Carter, a daughter of the late “Designing Women” star Dixie Carter, draws Delta and all three Straubs with an adroit and realistic hand. And she creates a thriller with perfect pacing that rises from initially creepy to viscerally disturbing to ultimately chilling.
To call any novel unputdownable is to set a bar so high that few authors can succeed in vaulting it. But Carter does so in “The Photographer”—and, like Shakespeare’s Macbeth, murders sleep.
BESS CRAWFORD RETURNS
In spring 1919, World War I has ended. But the ancient antipathy between Great Britain and Ireland continues.
That’s the foundation of “An Irish Hostage” (William Morrow, $27.99, 336 pages), the 12th installment in Charles Todd’s series starring British war nurse Bess Crawford.
While awaiting new orders, Bess travels to Ireland to be maid of honor for former colleague Eileen Flynn at her wedding to Michael Sullivan.
Bride and groom are Irish, but both served Britain during the war. The Easter Rising of 1916, during which many Irish rebelled against British rule, has created suspicions about the couple’s allegiances. Michael has disappeared, and distrust toward Bess handicaps her in her efforts to support Eileen.
But a surprising source pledges to protect her: Eileen’s cousin Terrence Flynn, a rebel sought by Ireland’s British rulers. As Eileen hopes for Michael’s return, Fergus Kennedy, an artist who lives nearby, is found murdered, and the wedding day dawns with no sign of the groom.
So ends the plot synopsis, for to reveal more would violate every rule against spoilers.
But gripping storylines are not the sole reason that this series has won wide acclaim, as has Todd’s other one featuring Scotland Yard investigator Ian Rutledge, a WWI veteran recovering from shellshock.
Todd—a mother-and-son writing team—also excels at creating fully developed characters, especially Bess, a paragon of sympathy, decency, intelligence and resolve.
Like Todd’s entire canon, “An Irish Hostage” stands as a superior example of historical fiction that amplifies history with multi-layered literary merit.
PAST AND PRESENT DUPLICITY
Most cold-case crime fiction relies on a simple thesis: The culprit behind a past murder must be brought to justice.
Andrew Welsh–Huggins gives the subgenre a twist in “An Empty Grave” (Swallow Press, $21.95, 264 pages), the seventh novel in his series featuring Andy Hayes, a Columbus private eye and a former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns quarterback.
In 1979, Columbus cop Howard Campbell and burglar John J. Ebersole were seriously injured in a shootout. Both survived, Campbell for 40 years before dying by suicide while ravaged by cancer, and Ebersole, who vanished from a hospital, never faced prosecution and reportedly perished in a fire 30 years after the gunbattle.
But Campbell’s son, Preston, believes Ebersole to be alive and enlists an initially reluctant Andy to investigate. As he does so, he faces past and present duplicity.
Among the diverse lives he probes are those of an East German professor on a temporary assignment, a thuggish drug dealer, a college trustee aiming for a U.S. Senate seat and a student struggling with his sexual orientation.
A first-rate storyteller, Welsh–Huggins offers another smart and intricate plot. As always, he masters depth of characterization as he further explores the personal life of twice-divorced Andy as he copes with a complex love life, the teenage angst of his two sons and his checkered past.
Often violent, always stirring and profoundly affecting, “An Empty Grave” displays Welsh–Huggins at his creative and deft best as a talented practitioner of crime fiction at once dark and humane.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.