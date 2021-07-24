July Mysteries Roundup: You'll have trouble putting down these thrilling reads

Photographers sometimes use special techniques to improve their images.

But when do they cross the line between enhancement and fabrication?

The distinction resonates in Mary Dixie Carter’s début novel, “The Photographer” (Minotaur, $27.99, 304 pages).

Professional photographer Delta Dawn of New York City specializes in shooting children’s birthday parties, which rarely consist of unblemished delight. So she might replace a frown with a smile or remove incipient tears and add sparkle to eyes.

She follows her practices when architects Amelia and Fritz Straub throw a bash for their 11-year-old daughter, Natalie, in their Brooklyn brownstone. Impressed by the Straubs and their home, Delta leaps at the chance to babysit the child.

For Amelia, the party is a painful reminder that after giving birth to Natalie, she suffered multiple miscarriages.

For Delta, it leads to an opportunity to tell the Straubs about her 5-year-old son, Jasper, who lives in California with her ex-husband, Robert, and to gradually insinuate herself into the Straubs’ lives.