June Mysteries Roundup: Step back in time with three historical novels

With a fast-moving plot that focuses equally on a criminal enterprise and a distressed family, Montclair takes the reader on a journey that’s at once absorbing and affecting.

And as she does, she further develops the stories and characteristics of brassy Iris and resolute Gwen as they move among powerful industrialists and common criminals.

A series that grows better and richer with each book, it’s a match to cherish for fans of cozy—but not cloying—mysteries.

‘THE BOMBAY PRINCE’

Sometimes the desires of crime-fiction devotees can be satisfied only with a traditional whodunit.

That’s what Sujata Massey offers in “The Bombay Prince” (Soho Crime, $27.95, 360 pages), the third entry in her series set in 1920s Bombay and featuring Perveen Mistry, the only female lawyer in the city now known as Mumbai.

When the Prince of Wales—later King Edward VIII, still later the Duke of Windsor—embarks on a four-month tour of India in 1921, his visit sparks unrest and protests for the nation’s independence from England.