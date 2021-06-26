June Mysteries Roundup: Step back in time with three historical novels

A year into World War II, London safecrackers Mick McDonnell and his niece, Electra “Ellie” McDonnell, are caught after their latest burglary.
But rather than having them face criminal charges, Maj. Gabriel Ramsey, a military intelligence officer for the British Army, offers them an alternative: Break into a safe, retrieve documents bound for Nazi Germany and substitute a fake set.
So begins “A Peculiar Combination” (Minotaur, $26.99, 304 pages), the opener in a projected series by Ashley Weaver.
But the seemingly simple plan hits a roadblock when Ramsey and Ellie arrive at the house, find the safe open, the documents gone and a dead man in the library. And they must embark on a more dangerous project: Identify the traitor and complete their original task.
Among the suspects are Sir Nigel Randolf, a newspaper tycoon and former German sympathizer; his majordomo, Jerome Curtis; Leslie Turner-Hill, the director of an auction house; poet Matthew Winthrop; and socialist Jocelyn Abbot, the fiancée of missing fighter pilot Barnaby Ellhurst.
Weaver—also the author of seven installments in the historical series featuring husband and wife Milo and Amory Ames—spins an exciting yarn filled with narrow escapes, revised strategies and a snapshot of London in August 1940, a month before the Blitz began.
Equally winning is her skillful portrayal of the relationship between Ramsey and Ellie—a team whose next mission readers will anticipate with pleasure.
‘A ROGUE’S COMPANY’
Danger and doubt stalk friends Iris Sparks and Gwendolyn Bainbridge, business partners in The Right Sort Marriage Bureau, but will death part them?
It’s a lethal possibility in “A Rogue’s Company” (Minotaur, $26.99, 352 pages), the third installment in Allison Montclair’s series set in post-World War II London.
Their latest potential client, Simon Daile, is an African man educated in England who’s looking for a wife and working as a gardener.
Gwen, an upper-class war widow with a 6-year-old son, senses that he’s not telling the whole truth about his motive. Iris, a diamond in the rough who engaged in secret war work, isn’t sure. But the women agree to try to fulfill his wish.
Meanwhile, Gwen’s life with her in-laws is fraught with tension. Her late husband’s father, dictatorial martinet Lord Harold Bainbridge, refuses to follow Gwen’s wishes for her son, Ronnie. And Harold’s wife, Lady Carolyne, is a lush.
But when a murder is followed by a kidnapping, the stakes rise for both proprietors of the matchmaking business.
With a fast-moving plot that focuses equally on a criminal enterprise and a distressed family, Montclair takes the reader on a journey that’s at once absorbing and affecting.
And as she does, she further develops the stories and characteristics of brassy Iris and resolute Gwen as they move among powerful industrialists and common criminals.
A series that grows better and richer with each book, it’s a match to cherish for fans of cozy—but not cloying—mysteries.
‘THE BOMBAY PRINCE’
Sometimes the desires of crime-fiction devotees can be satisfied only with a traditional whodunit.
That’s what Sujata Massey offers in “The Bombay Prince” (Soho Crime, $27.95, 360 pages), the third entry in her series set in 1920s Bombay and featuring Perveen Mistry, the only female lawyer in the city now known as Mumbai.
When the Prince of Wales—later King Edward VIII, still later the Duke of Windsor—embarks on a four-month tour of India in 1921, his visit sparks unrest and protests for the nation’s independence from England.
Among those who quietly advocate for freedom in Massey’s novel is 18-year-old Woodford College student Fenry Cuttingmaster. When the young Parsi woman is found dead after apparently falling from a second-story gallery at the college shortly after seeking Perveen’s advice, the lawyer sets out to investigate.
When police determine that Fenry’s body had been thrown from the gallery and that her death resulted from strangulation, Perveen expands her probe, eventually including college administrators, students and even family members as potential suspects.
As she did in “The Widows of Malabar Hill” and “The Satapur Moonstone,” Massey continues Perveen’s personal and professional stories while fashioning an intricate plot that blends issues of history, culture and religion.
A superior whodunit and a rousing affirmation of the universal impulse for freedom, “The Bombay Prince” succeeds as a work of literary fiction and as a cry for democracy.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.
