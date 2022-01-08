 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local author J.S. Furlong plans 'Hidden City' book signings
Hidden City

J.S. Furlong, Fredericksburg-area author of “Hidden City,” a supernatural tale about a teenage chess champ who hunts vampires in Richmond, has scheduled several local book signings.

On Jan. 15, she will be at the Towne Center Branch library in Spotsylvania County from 1–4 p.m.

On Jan. 16, catch her at the Howell Branch in Stafford County from 3:30–6:30 p.m.

On Feb. 3, she will be at Stafford’s Porter Branch from 4–7 p.m.

On Feb. 17, get books signed at the Salem Church Branch in Spotsylvania from 3:30–6:30 p.m.

On Feb. 19, Furlong will sign copies of her book from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble in Fredericksburg.

And on March 3, she’ll be at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Fredericksburg Branch from 4–7 p.m.

J.S. Furlong
