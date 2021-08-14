Local Author Spotlight: Amanda Jaeger

Name: Amanda Jaeger
Website: AmandaBJaeger.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I lived in Fredericksburg for a good chunk of my life, graduating from Stafford Senior High School in 2002.
I was inspired to write a book because: 2020 gave me the gift of time. Time I used absorbing true crime stories from Netflix and podcasts. (Who am I kidding? I did that anyway.) But it was also time I spent taking themes in those real-life stories (stay out of the forest, charm has the ability to cover up evil, etc.) and weave them into a work of fiction that can hit a reader almost as much as the true scary stories can. I wanted to focus on the voices of victims and survivors. My characters just happened to show up and show me how to make that happen.
Favorite time/place to write: Whenever I have the chance. I am also a freelance copywriter, which means I’m writing as many hours of the day as I’m breathing. I tend to write my novels in pockets of time when they become available. However, if I had my choice, I’d probably write for hours at night, when the sky darkens, the house gets quiet, and I’m left alone with my characters in my head.
Future plans as an author: I’m taking it one novel at a time, but I plan to write as many suspense stories as my characters allow. While I have no plans for a series, I do want my stories to have connections with each other through either a setting, a time frame, a character, or even an item that turns into a prominent symbol.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: You can’t chase perfection. If you wait on things being perfect, you’ll forever be waiting to get your story down and out into the world. Yes, rewrite when you need. Yes, hire a good editor. Yes, have a bajillion eyes on your work to help iron out issues, fill in holes, and ensure consistency. But know that at some point, it’s good enough to send out into the world for readers to love, even without perfection.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Write the story you’ve always wanted to read. Your passion will show and it’ll be a heck of a lot more fun than writing something just because it fits whatever trend is out there.
About my work
Book title: “The Fallen in Soura Heights”
Plot summary: Fey Anderson has always dreamt about escaping the crowded streets of Saint Paign. Soura Heights appears to be the picture-perfect place to run to, but she never expected her move there to be forced upon her. When her husband goes missing, her deepest fear becomes reality and determination drives her to drop city living and find the truth behind his death. The small-town sheriff says there was no foul play, but Fey knows better. As Fey finds herself weaving effortlessly into the small town fabric, she discovers that things aren’t always as they seem. Secrets start to unravel at the seams and Fey wonders if facing the one thing she never dared, the forest, will give her clarity or take her life as well. The only way to find out is to put her faith in a friend and find an internal strength she never knew she had.
It’s all about survival in Soura Heights. Will Fey uncover what happened and bring justice for her husband, or will she be the next to fall?
Publisher: Self
Publication date: March 2021
Genre: Suspense/Mystery
Who should read my book? Murderino sleuths who refuse to take charm at face value.
You can buy my book at: Amazon, Barnesandnoble.com or shop local at FountainBookstore.com