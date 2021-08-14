Local Author Spotlight: Amanda Jaeger

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: You can’t chase perfection. If you wait on things being perfect, you’ll forever be waiting to get your story down and out into the world. Yes, rewrite when you need. Yes, hire a good editor. Yes, have a bajillion eyes on your work to help iron out issues, fill in holes, and ensure consistency. But know that at some point, it’s good enough to send out into the world for readers to love, even without perfection.

Plot summary: Fey Anderson has always dreamt about escaping the crowded streets of Saint Paign. Soura Heights appears to be the picture-perfect place to run to, but she never expected her move there to be forced upon her. When her husband goes missing, her deepest fear becomes reality and determination drives her to drop city living and find the truth behind his death. The small-town sheriff says there was no foul play, but Fey knows better. As Fey finds herself weaving effortlessly into the small town fabric, she discovers that things aren’t always as they seem. Secrets start to unravel at the seams and Fey wonders if facing the one thing she never dared, the forest, will give her clarity or take her life as well. The only way to find out is to put her faith in a friend and find an internal strength she never knew she had.