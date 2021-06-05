Local Author Spotlight: Anthony Ray Gonzalez

Name: Anthony Ray Gonzalez
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I’m a military veteran who has been living in the Fredericksburg area off and on for the last 11 years between military assignments. I retired from the military in September 2019 and started writing a book about my rescue dog the following year.
I was inspired to write a book because: I had many pictures of my dog at work and my co-worker, Andrew, had told me that my dog was crazy and funny and that I should consider writing a children’s book about his experiences with us. I had gone home that night and the idea stayed with me and I finally sat down and started writing a manuscript about Trouble’s first year with us.
Favorite time/place to write: At night in my home office, because Trouble likes to sit next to me and will often fall asleep at my feet while I am working on my book.
Future plans as an author: I want to continue to write a series of books and adventures for Trouble since he is building such a wonderful following and is loved by so many children.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It takes time, patience and a good rapport with your publisher and the editors. Also, picking a skilled illustrator who can take your feedback and ideas and create the sketches you describe is such a major key to making the book a fun experience for the reader and the writer.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Editing and revision is such an important part of the writing process. Taking the feedback and suggestions from the publisher and finding a compromise that you are both happy with makes such a difference in the product that you finish with.
ABOUT MY WORK
Title: “A Dog Named Trouble … Goes to a Forever Home”
Summary: Uh oh … Here comes TROUBLE!! What do you get when you have a giant Saint Bernard alpha dog with a voracious appetite, infectious smile, formidable strength and a desire to experience everything life has to offer? You get Trouble!
Trouble is a 7-year-old, 195-pound Saint Bernard, rescued from a kennel where he spent the majority of his life in a cage. In his new life, he wants to see and do everything: from making friends, playing with his own toys, to tasting every type of food that is NOT dog food, Trouble is determined to live life to the fullest. Along the way, he finds love, acceptance, and a joy that he never knew before.
Join Trouble on his journey of discovery and see the crazy antics he gets himself into to earn the name TROUBLE every day!!
Publisher: Mascot Books
Publication date: April 6, 2021
Genre: Children’s books
Who should read my book? Elementary school-aged children
You can buy my book at: At Mascot Books website