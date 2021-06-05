Local Author Spotlight: Anthony Ray Gonzalez

Name: Anthony Ray Gonzalez

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I’m a military veteran who has been living in the Fredericksburg area off and on for the last 11 years between military assignments. I retired from the military in September 2019 and started writing a book about my rescue dog the following year.

I was inspired to write a book because: I had many pictures of my dog at work and my co-worker, Andrew, had told me that my dog was crazy and funny and that I should consider writing a children’s book about his experiences with us. I had gone home that night and the idea stayed with me and I finally sat down and started writing a manuscript about Trouble’s first year with us.

Favorite time/place to write: At night in my home office, because Trouble likes to sit next to me and will often fall asleep at my feet while I am working on my book.

Future plans as an author: I want to continue to write a series of books and adventures for Trouble since he is building such a wonderful following and is loved by so many children.