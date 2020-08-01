Name: Ariel Selwyn
Website: arielselwyn.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I was born and raised in Fredericksburg. I went to Chancellor High School and graduated from the University of Mary Washington with a BS in Mathematics. My husband and I live near downtown Fredericksburg with our four children.
I was inspired to write a book when: My friend Alayna asked me to co-author a book with her called “Dust to Salvation.” When I began to write, it was like it opened the floodgates of writing for me. It got me started. I needed that nudge. I had a story to tell and I wanted to help others with what I had gone through. The most rewarding part of sharing my book with others is the feedback I have gotten about how it has helped them with their own challenges in life.
Favorite time/place to write: In the middle of the night. That’s when my mind started to race and everything started to pour out. Instead of trying to go back to sleep, I chose not to pass up the opportunity to get everything out and into the computer.
Future plans as an author: I’ve been keeping weekly notes on our family’s life, our ups and downs, our life’s challenges in preparation for another book at some point. I think we learn and grow from being real and vulnerable with each other and I do no less in my recent book, so I hope to do that in my future book(s) as well.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Take your time and don’t rush. There was a lot of rushing at the end of the process to meet deadlines, but I wish that I had stopped to breathe and remembered that the world wasn’t going to end if we were a day or two late. That would have saved us a few mistakes!
My advice for those trying to write a book: Simply start. For years, I put the idea on the back burner thinking I wouldn’t be good enough or I wouldn’t have enough to say. Many people have told me the same. However, I found that once I started, everything easily came pouring out. The one thing I would have done differently is to hire a writing coach. I’m not a writer by trade and I think I could have used the help in smoothing out my thoughts if that makes sense.
About my work
Book titles: “Though the Mountains be Shaken,” (Co-authored “Dust to Salvation”)
Plot summary: From a 10-year health crisis to a 22-year eating disorder, to loss, shame, regret and never feeling good enough, my hope is that my realness, openness and honesty will help my readers overcome, persevere and never give up. In “Though the Mountains be Shaken,” I try to live up to the quote, “I want to inspire others. I want others to look at me and say, “because of you, I didn’t give up.’ ”
Publisher: Taylor Made Publishing
Publication date: March 2020
Genre: Nonfiction; Health and Healing
Who should read my book? Anyone undergoing a long-term life challenge, especially a chronic or mental illness.
You can buy my book: From Amazon and the Barnes and Noble website
