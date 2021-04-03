Local Author Spotlight: Audrey J. Adair

I was inspired to write a book: I was inspired to sow unity after the 9/11 attacks. I conceived writing an activity book to educate and inspire Americans. Together with my mother, also an educator and graphic artist, we developed a patriotic guidebook designed to create interest and teach Americans about the symbols, holidays and music that distinguishes USA. The book’s journey to publication was shaped by two distinct periods in American history. After we pitched the book in early 2002, a publisher offered us a contract, with the release date three years away. Disenchanted with the long wait to see the book in print, we set the manuscript aside and pursued other writing projects. Yet, 18 years later, in 2020, when I found myself homebound during theCOVID-19 pandemic, I was reminded of my goals of creating “Patriotic Activity Book for All Americans.” Witnessing how America’s democracy was being challenged inspired me to return to this project, updating the material to celebrate an array of American experiences.