Local Author Spotlight: Carla Mae Jansen

Name: Carla Mae Jansen
Website: turtletrailspublishing.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: My family moved to Stafford County a year and a half ago.
I was inspired to write a book because: I was first inspired to write “A Dinosaur Made Me Sneeze” 14 years ago, when I first taught eighth-grade science. Part of the curriculum included rocks, and I desperately wanted a picture book with a funny story to introduce the concepts. Unfortunately, there were no such books. I wrote down a few ideas at the time, but had to shelve the project because I was busy teaching. As the years went by, I thought about it every time I taught a similar unit ... to students in junior high, high school, elementary school and homeschool. Finally, last year, I pulled out my original draft, rewrote it a thousand times, worked with some editors, and put in the time to create the book that I have wanted for over a decade.
Favorite time/place to write: Outside on my deck—being outside makes me happy! Of course, my No. 2 favorite place is on the couch when my kids are sleeping.
Future plans as an author: “A Dinosaur Made Me Sneeze” introduces the rock cycle. It is the first book in a four-book series that introduces Earth science topics. I’m also working on an early reader series inspired by my own kids’ needs as they have learned to read.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process and my advice for those trying to write a book: There is no better time to work on your dreams than right now! For years, I “didn’t have time” because I was teaching, or because my kids were young, or I was working on a masters degree, or there was a natural disaster. But the fact is, I let all those things become excuses. Beverly Cleary once said, “If you don’t see the book you want on the shelves, write it!” It’s a ton of work, and it has meant a lot of late nights and early mornings, but when you decide you are truly ready to make something happen, you will find a way to do it. Half the battle is deciding that now is the time!
About my work
Book title: “A Dinosaur Made Me Sneeze”
Plot summary: What can a T. Rex, a crazy skink, and some out-of-control sneezes have in common? A fantastic journey through the rock cycle! This incredible story introduces changes through the Earth’s history, three types of rocks and more. Watch out for asteroids and volcanoes along the way!
Publisher: Turtle Trails Publishing
Publication date: Fall 2020
Genre: Children’s Picture Books (science)
Who should read my book? Dinosaur- and rock-loving children and their parents. Also anyone who teaches the rock cycle.
You can buy my book: Links to purchase the book are available at turtletrailspublishing.com/a-dinosaur-made-me-sneeze.
