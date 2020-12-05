Local Author Spotlight: Carla Mae Jansen

What I learned from the writing/publishing process and my advice for those trying to write a book: There is no better time to work on your dreams than right now! For years, I “didn’t have time” because I was teaching, or because my kids were young, or I was working on a masters degree, or there was a natural disaster. But the fact is, I let all those things become excuses. Beverly Cleary once said, “If you don’t see the book you want on the shelves, write it!” It’s a ton of work, and it has meant a lot of late nights and early mornings, but when you decide you are truly ready to make something happen, you will find a way to do it. Half the battle is deciding that now is the time!