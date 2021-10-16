Local Author Spotlight: Carol Waite

Name: Carol Waite
Website: carolwaitepaintings.com
Connection to region: I moved from Northern Virginia to Fredericksburg in 2004.
I was inspired to write a book when I cleared out my deceased parents home and found the original notes from my father’s experience in Hong Kong in WWII, when Hong Kong, Manilla and Singapore were bombed the same day as Pearl Harbor. I thought more people should know that fact ... and the experience of my civilian father in prison camp. That was my first book, which inspired my second book. I wanted to know more about my great-grandparents, grandparents and parents, as I didn’t ask them enough questions about their lives. And, my children don’t ask many questions about my life experiences, even though they knew I grew up in Japan. When I researched my great-grandparents and grandparents, I discovered many “full-circle” experiences that included me, my sisters, and my children.
Favorite time to write: Mornings.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It is very hard to find a publisher, but I finally did. When my first publisher folded into Amazon, it was much easier for the second book.
Advice for those trying to write a book: Perseverance, and ask friends to read before publishing and offer comments.
Book titles: “Zero to Eighty, Memoir of a Full Life, with Reflections on the Influence of Forebears,” published in 2021; and “Taken in Hong Kong, December 8, 1941,” published in 2006.
Genre: Nonfiction
Who should read my books? Anyone interested in WWII or learning about one’s life with connections to forebears.
My books are available: on Amazon.