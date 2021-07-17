Local Author Spotlight: Daniel Kneip

Short plot summary: A humorous look at a serious subject: school funding. The Great Recession was the latest excuse to cut school funding, resulting in no raises and the first layoffs in Spotsylvania school system. In some cases, budgets have not recovered, penalizing both students and teachers. Take a trip back to middle school and relive the ‘old normal.’ This book chronicles the first half of a school year in the life of students and teachers living in this mayhem called public education. With 900 student and faculty in the same four walls for 180 days, anything can happen, and as you recall, it usually does …