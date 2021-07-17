Local Author Spotlight: Daniel Kneip

Name: Daniel Kneip
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I lived near Lake Anna for 10 years before retiring in Richmond. Also, I taught at Battlefield Middle School in Fredericksburg for 10 years.
I was inspired to write a book because: Although this is a work of fiction, I was inspired by the relationship between students and teachers, which is being minimized by more tasks teachers must complete while facing school funding issues. At the same time, I enjoyed every day of teaching at BMS!
Favorite time/place to write: I write in the morning on my laptop since I am fresh. I write in the basement where I can concentrate.
Future plans as an author: I would like to write a sequel as “Public Education” only covers the first half of the school year.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I was surprised by how long the publishing process is.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Submit your manuscript to as many places as you can, and if you get a publisher, make sure you agree with any edits. Don’t be discouraged —it can be daunting to find an agent or publisher as a new writer.
About my work
Book title: “Public Education: Spending Less, Achieving lesser”
Short plot summary: A humorous look at a serious subject: school funding. The Great Recession was the latest excuse to cut school funding, resulting in no raises and the first layoffs in Spotsylvania school system. In some cases, budgets have not recovered, penalizing both students and teachers. Take a trip back to middle school and relive the ‘old normal.’ This book chronicles the first half of a school year in the life of students and teachers living in this mayhem called public education. With 900 student and faculty in the same four walls for 180 days, anything can happen, and as you recall, it usually does …
Publisher: Austin Macauley Publishers
Publication date: March 31, 2021
Genre: Ages 12–17
Who should read my book? Grownups will love this book as well as children. It is kind of like “The Simpsons” in this way.
You can buy my book: On Amazon website, Barnes & Noble website and the Austin Macauley website.