Local Author Spotlight: Danielle Dayney

Name: Danielle Dayney
Website: danielledayney.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: In 2012, I moved to Spotsylvania with my family to be closer to my husband’s mom, sister and sister’s family. They live in the Richmond area, but at the time my husband worked in D.C. Funny enough, we picked Fredericksburg while looking at a map, because it seemed to be right in the middle of those two cities.
I was inspired to write a book: After my mother passed away from cancer. At first, writing about that experience was cathartic, but it became so much more than that.
Favorite time/place to write: Early in the morning while everyone else is still sleeping. I usually write in my office, but sometimes I curl up on the couch instead.
Future plans as an author: I am working on another memoir about parenting, and also a novel, but right now my main focus is this first book.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I have learned that writing a book takes persistence and a daily writing practice. Even when I can’t find the right words to write, I still sit down at my desk and try every single morning. From the publishing process, I have learned that communication and a good relationship is key. I love working with the team at Brandylane Publishers. Each person there truly cares about their authors’ successes.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Don’t give up! There are tough days, but there are also so many good days. And there is no experience quite like holding your own book in your hands.
About my work
Book title: “When Love Sticks Around”
Plot summary: Hand-me-down pants that don’t quite fit, twilight bike rides down sleepy neighborhood streets, sweaty family camping trips, the things that almost break you, and the things you barely notice—it’s hard to see the shape of your life until you’re looking back on it. In this collection of short essays, I recount my experiences as an awkward child in the piecemeal family that raised me. From my biological father’s absence to my mother’s battle with cancer to the birth of my daughter, these stories venture beyond anecdote to nest safely among the tangled experiences that shape the people we become.“When Love Sticks Around” is a memoir of love, loss, humor, identity and above all, family—the one you’re born into and the one you gather along the way. Those are the things worth sticking around for.
Publisher: Belle Isle Books
Publication date: Nov. 15, 2021
Genre: Memoir
Who should read my book? Anyone who likes memoirs, essays and feeling connected to what they are reading.