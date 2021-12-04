Local Author Spotlight: Danielle Dayney

My advice for those trying to write a book: Don’t give up! There are tough days, but there are also so many good days. And there is no experience quite like holding your own book in your hands.

Plot summary: Hand-me-down pants that don’t quite fit, twilight bike rides down sleepy neighborhood streets, sweaty family camping trips, the things that almost break you, and the things you barely notice—it’s hard to see the shape of your life until you’re looking back on it. In this collection of short essays, I recount my experiences as an awkward child in the piecemeal family that raised me. From my biological father’s absence to my mother’s battle with cancer to the birth of my daughter, these stories venture beyond anecdote to nest safely among the tangled experiences that shape the people we become.“When Love Sticks Around” is a memoir of love, loss, humor, identity and above all, family—the one you’re born into and the one you gather along the way. Those are the things worth sticking around for.