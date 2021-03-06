Local Author Spotlight: Dori Roberts Stewart

Name: Dori Roberts Stewart

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I moved to Stafford in 1998 and taught at Colonial Forge High School. I founded Engineering For Kids in Stafford in 2009. In 2011, I began franchising my concept. Engineering For Kids is now headquartered in Fredericksburg and has locations all over the world in 30 countries. Engineering For Kids brings Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math to kids ages 4 to 14 in a fun and challenging way through camps, after-school programs, parties and workshops.

I was inspired to write a book because: My goal in writing the “ABC Math Book” is to give young children a jump start with a fun, inspiring way to learn their ABCs while developing a love for math.

Favorite time/place to write: I am most inspired to write while sitting outside on my patio.

Future plans as an author: I plan to continue to write children’s books in the STEM subjects.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: This being my first book, I learned a lot about the book publishing industry and the process from idea to publication.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Go for it!