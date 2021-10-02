Local Author Spotlight: Elaine DeBohun

Name: Elaine
DeBohun
Website:
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I was born and raised in Fredericksburg and I currently work in the heart of downtown.
I was inspired to write a book because: There’s an old saying that says “If a writer loves you, you’ll never die,” and I suppose that was really my core inspiration for writing this story—to immortalize someone I love.
Favorite time/place to write: By a roaring fireplace (or whenever the mood strikes!)
Future plans as an author: I have a lot of ideas, but first and foremost, finish the audio production of “All the Yellow Posies” this summer. I also have a prequel story in the works.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: That rarely does the story reveal itself all at once—there are just as many trip-ups as there are epiphanies. But that’s part of the magic of writing.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Be as transparent as you can be if you’re telling an emotional story. There’s reward in shared vulnerability, even though it’s uncomfortable.
About my work
Book title: “All the Yellow Posies”
Plot summary: It’s 1919. The Great War has come to an end and small-town Fredericksburg is still reeling from the last outbreak of 1918 influenza. Free-spirited Lou, an aspiring journalist from a wealthy family, answers the classified for an apartment above a local tailoring shop. There, she meets Holden Thompson—who’s just returned from the Western Front. As she’s brought further into his circle of family and friends, Lou quickly learns that despite being charismatic, handsome and witty, Holden is tormented by the past. Unforeseen circumstances splinter the tight-knit group as they are carried into the roaring ’20s—tied by tragedy and woven together by a thread of fate.
Publisher: Chariklo Press
Publication date: April 21, 2021
Genre: Historical fiction, romance and magical realism
Who should read my book? Historical fiction and romance lovers, definitely, as well as anyone with an interest in the supernatural. On a wider note, I’d say it’s a comforting story for anyone who’s lost a loved one.
You can buy my book: Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Riverby Books, Agora Downtown and Carter Hair Design are a few local places that are also carrying it.