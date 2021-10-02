Local Author Spotlight: Elaine DeBohun

Plot summary: It’s 1919. The Great War has come to an end and small-town Fredericksburg is still reeling from the last outbreak of 1918 influenza. Free-spirited Lou, an aspiring journalist from a wealthy family, answers the classified for an apartment above a local tailoring shop. There, she meets Holden Thompson—who’s just returned from the Western Front. As she’s brought further into his circle of family and friends, Lou quickly learns that despite being charismatic, handsome and witty, Holden is tormented by the past. Unforeseen circumstances splinter the tight-knit group as they are carried into the roaring ’20s—tied by tragedy and woven together by a thread of fate.