Local Author Spotlight: Gail Morin
The Adventures of Super Alert Dog

Name: Gail Morin

adventuresofsuperalertdog.com

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I grew up in Spotsylvania and am a past educator as well.

I was inspired to write a book (by/because/when): I have always loved writing, but I decided to pursue my passion for helping kids and writing. I want to write books that make a difference in kids’ lives and teach important lessons.

Future plans as an author: I plan to write a series of real topics helping children understand and make a difference in their lives at a young age.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It is a long process, but well worth it.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Never give up on your dreams no matter what it is. Always stay focused and motivated. Dreams do come true and always do good and help others as well.

About my work

Book title: “The Adventures of Super Alert Dog”

Plot summary: Super Alert dog magically appears when there is cyberbullying, as well as any online dangers and stranger danger. Super Alert dog saves the day on different adventures. He also wears a cape. He is a superhero dog when he gets alerted on his super alert tablet. When a child is in danger, or experiences cyberbullying, or any online danger, Super Alert dog magically shows up to save the day and to teach good moral lessons. He offers advice on sharing, getting along, and spreading joy and peace. He teaches children about using manners, too. As he becomes friends with the children, he has many different adventures. Super Alert dog is so fun to watch and to learn from.

Publication date: June 24, 2021

Genre: Kids

Who should read my book? Children ages 4–10

You can buy my book: Amazon.com.

