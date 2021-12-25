Local Author Spotlight: Gail Morin

Name: Gail Morin

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I grew up in Spotsylvania and am a past educator as well.

I was inspired to write a book (by/because/when): I have always loved writing, but I decided to pursue my passion for helping kids and writing. I want to write books that make a difference in kids’ lives and teach important lessons.

Future plans as an author: I plan to write a series of real topics helping children understand and make a difference in their lives at a young age.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It is a long process, but well worth it.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Never give up on your dreams no matter what it is. Always stay focused and motivated. Dreams do come true and always do good and help others as well.

About my work

Book title: “The Adventures of Super Alert Dog”