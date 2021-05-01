Local Author Spotlight: Hal Wiggins

Name: Hal Wiggins
Website: Find me on Facebook at Hal’s River Gallery.
Connection to Fredericksburg region: My wife and I moved to Fredericksburg in 1987. I worked as an environmental scientist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Fredericksburg Field Office regulating wetland loss from 1991 to 2015. I am also an avid canoeist and belong to a large recreational boating community in the Fredericksburg area.
I was inspired to write a book because: After weekly canoe paddles over 30 years, I was inspired to write this book as I began to realize I had a different perspective to share about water to include, streams, wetlands, rivers, estuaries and the oceans. My perspective as an environmental scientist was broadened by spending countless hours on the water in my canoe. I realized I had unique insights that compelled me to share them in a book.
Favorite time/place to write: My favorite time to write is in the morning after my first cup of coffee.
Future plans as an author: I plan a second edition to the book as my perspectives about water are broadened. I would also like to write another book on self-actualization.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I learned not to rely on my own editing for my draft manuscript. Let many other eyes read and critique your work. I also honed my storytelling abilities.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Be persevering! Take your readers on a journey and believe in your book. Keep sending your prospective or manuscript to different publishing companies. Keep writing and don’t give up.
Book title: “Water Journey Learning and Living by Water—A First-hand Account of Experiences, Dreams, Memories, Reflections, and Insights from the Perspective on Water Looking Back at the Land”
Summary: The book is about one man’s life near and on water and the amazing transformative power of being on and in the water, especially in a canoe or kayak. The plot takes a local perspective and expands to a global perspective about the importance of water to health, environment and spirituality.
Publisher: HRG Books / lulu.com
Publication date: February 2021
Genre: Nonfiction, adventure, natural history and science
Who should read my book? Water enthusiasts to include canoeists, campers, and those interested in general knowledge of the history of ocean-going exploration, hydrology and ecology.
You can buy my book: Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and locally in Fredericksburg at Hal’s River Gallery, Agora Coffee Downtown and the Made in Virginia Store.