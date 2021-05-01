Local Author Spotlight: Hal Wiggins

Name: Hal Wiggins

Website: Find me on Facebook at Hal’s River Gallery.

Connection to Fredericksburg region: My wife and I moved to Fredericksburg in 1987. I worked as an environmental scientist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Fredericksburg Field Office regulating wetland loss from 1991 to 2015. I am also an avid canoeist and belong to a large recreational boating community in the Fredericksburg area.

I was inspired to write a book because: After weekly canoe paddles over 30 years, I was inspired to write this book as I began to realize I had a different perspective to share about water to include, streams, wetlands, rivers, estuaries and the oceans. My perspective as an environmental scientist was broadened by spending countless hours on the water in my canoe. I realized I had unique insights that compelled me to share them in a book.

Favorite time/place to write: My favorite time to write is in the morning after my first cup of coffee.

Future plans as an author: I plan a second edition to the book as my perspectives about water are broadened. I would also like to write another book on self-actualization.