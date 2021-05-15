Local Author Spotlight: Harriette Browning Fishburne

Name: Harriette Browning Fishburne
Website: HBFishburne.com
Connection to Fredericksburg region: My husband and I lived for decades in the Northern Neck in Weems, where we raised our family of three sons. We practiced pediatrics in Gloucester, and frequently traveled through and visited Fredericksburg on our way to Orange, Culpeper and Charlottesville to visit family and friends. We have since retired and moved back to our childhood home of Charlottesville. We are both natives of Virginia with family ties all over the state. I am related to Gen. Ambrose P. Hill and inherited his Commission to the Army in 1847, which I donated to the Museum of The Confederacy in Richmond.
I was inspired to write a book: When we were isolated during the months of COVID-19, away from family and friends. I suddenly had time on my hands, affording me the opportunity to review and edit the photographs that I took of a family of grizzly bears on a photography workshop to Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska in 2018. The intimate exchange between the mama sow and her two coys, or cubs, as they nursed, slept together, wrestled and played was so endearing that they reminded me of the family that I couldn’t see during the pandemic.
My favorite time to write is early in the morning with the sun when nature and birds are starting to wake up.
My favorite writing spot is the sofa in my living room in front of the fire with a cup of coffee.
Future plans as an author: This journey is all so new for me, since I am a retired pediatrician. I am savoring each step of the way as I introduce my book to readers and find that it resonates with all ages. It is certainly a fun process and one that may well lead me on to another book, but who knows at this point? I would certainly welcome another adventure!
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I learned the advantages of organizing my photographs and notes in a systematic approach for edification and incorporation into the whole project. The key thing for me was the reality that this was going to be a fun process and that I was in control of what I wanted to convey. This pandemic has been so hard for everyone, with separation from family, losing loved ones and financial burdens. For me, creating this book was my catharsis and a way that I could, hopefully, bring a smile to those who have struggled so hard this year.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Follow your dream and write what’s in your soul, not what you think people want to hear.
ABOUT MY WORK
Title: “Our Family is So Special!”
Summary: My book is a composite of photographs with short captions of a special family of grizzly bears in The Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska. Katmai is a protected refuge where hunting is not allowed and, therefore, the wildlife feels no fear of humans. I had the good fortune of getting to know a mama sow and her two cubs over a five-day period on a workshop with a small group of photographers. This little family relaxed in their natural surroundings while nursing, sleeping, wrestling and playing without seeming to notice the cameras!
Publisher: The Creative Short Book Writers Project
Publication Date: Dec. 11, 2020
Genre: Wildlife photography
Who should read my book? All ages seem to be drawn to the message that the photographs convey—that of the unadulterated love that this family of grizzly bears conveys, an emotion that resonates throughout and crosses ecosystem boundaries. Humans can learn a lot from the wonderful wildlife that we are blessed with in this world, particularly during this time of isolation.
You can buy my book: You can order an autographed copy through my website HBFishburne.com and, by doing so, you will be making a contribution to the Katmai National Park & Preserve. You can order through Amazon. Signed copies can be purchased at the New Dominion Bookshop in Kilmarnock; the Rappahannock Art League Giftshop in Kilmarnock; the Homer Book Store in Homer, Alaska; and the Islander Bookshop in Kodiak, Alaska.