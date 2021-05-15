Local Author Spotlight: Harriette Browning Fishburne

My favorite writing spot is the sofa in my living room in front of the fire with a cup of coffee.

Future plans as an author: This journey is all so new for me, since I am a retired pediatrician. I am savoring each step of the way as I introduce my book to readers and find that it resonates with all ages. It is certainly a fun process and one that may well lead me on to another book, but who knows at this point? I would certainly welcome another adventure!

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I learned the advantages of organizing my photographs and notes in a systematic approach for edification and incorporation into the whole project. The key thing for me was the reality that this was going to be a fun process and that I was in control of what I wanted to convey. This pandemic has been so hard for everyone, with separation from family, losing loved ones and financial burdens. For me, creating this book was my catharsis and a way that I could, hopefully, bring a smile to those who have struggled so hard this year.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Follow your dream and write what’s in your soul, not what you think people want to hear.

ABOUT MY WORK

Title: “Our Family is So Special!”