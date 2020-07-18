Name: Heather Benson White Meadows
Connection to the Fredericksburg region: I was born Aug. 3, 1983, in the old Mary Washington Hospital on Fall Hill Avenue. I am a Fredericksburg native. I have lived in Fredericksburg my entire life, although I have traveled extensively. I began Civil War reenacting with the 47th Virginia Infantry, Co. I, “The Stafford Guard” at the age of 4, with my father, and thus began my love for history. I worked as a probation officer for both the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice and the Virginia Department of Corrections, the Rappahannock Community Services Board for Juvenile Drug Court, and a local law office. I returned to my long-neglected love of history in 2017. I started working for the Spotsylvania Area Museum, Washington Heritage Museums, and finally the George Washington Foundation. You can come see me at the Mary Washington House Museum or Kenmore Plantation. I complete most of my research for my books locally through the Rappahannock Heritage Center, Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, the Virginiana Collection Room at Central Rappahannock Regional Library, and the Circuit Court of Spotsylvania for land records and deeds. Fredericksburg has amazing history and great resources!
I was inspired to write a book: My manager, Michelle L. Hamilton, who is the author of many books, inspired me to turn the ridiculous piles of floor-consuming research laying around my house into actual books. I am currently working on an historical biography of George Washington’s brother, who was a major player in Fredericksburg politics prior to and during the Revolutionary War. However, prior to finishing that, I was inspired to write this cookbook because of my love for colonial-era history, and as a tribute to my sister Kellie, who was a fantastic cook and recently passed away. The book is dedicated to my sister. The recipes are either my own or adapted from other recipes of that era.
My advice to those trying to write a book: Before you worry about proper format, design or citation, knock out the body. Just sit down and start typing! Educate yourself about the publishing process, and after you do it once, it becomes easier.
ABOUT MY WORK
Book title: “Colonial Cooking for a Modern Day Palate”
Summary: This book includes 64 colonial-era recipes for soups and stews, poultry, beef, fish, lamb, side dishes, lots of desserts, and tons of both alcoholic and nonalcoholic recipes for drinks of that time period. What makes this book accessible is that I have used all modern-day ingredients and modern measurements. You won’t have to churn butter, raise livestock, wait for sugar to arrive from the West Indies, or build a backyard still to enjoy the recipes in this book, but you are welcome to a wee dram if you please!
Publisher: Self published, April 2020. Printed by BookBaby.
Who should read my book? Moms, dads, kids, cooks, history buffs, reenactors, docents, historical interpreters, and anyone who loves history and good food!
You can buy my book: store.bookbaby.com/book/Colonial-Cooking-for-a-Modern-Day-Palate
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.