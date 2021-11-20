Local Author Spotlight: Jennifer Taylor

Name: Jennifer Taylor
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I was born and raised in Fredericksburg.
I was inspired to write a book because: I love creating a story in my head, and then making it become real on paper.
Favorite time/place to write: In the evening at my apartment, usually sitting on my couch or bed.
Future plans as an author: I haven’t thought of a third book to write, but I usually plan it out as I go.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It is very relaxing and fun to write a fictional story where anything can happen. I have also learned a lot about publishing and how to make a book become available for anyone to read.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Write whatever makes you happy. It’s your book, so write a story that would be interesting to you. It’s so much better when you have fun in the process.
About my work
Book title: “Lost Then Found”
Plot summary: Richard King is a self-made CEO for a huge clothing company. He seems to have the perfect life people dream about. Except on the inside, he feels an empty void from losing his wife in a fatal accident over a decade ago. Serena Vance, recently single from her mistake of a relationship, is struggling to stay afloat. Searching for a job to afford rent, she runs into Richard. Looking just like his past wife, Richard wants to help Serena anyway possible. As he spends more time with her, though, his thoughts start to become more cynical. Just how far will he go to fill that empty void? Will his own selfish desires make him more harmful, instead of helpful?