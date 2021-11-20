Local Author Spotlight: Jennifer Taylor

Name: Jennifer Taylor

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I was born and raised in Fredericksburg.

I was inspired to write a book because: I love creating a story in my head, and then making it become real on paper.

Favorite time/place to write: In the evening at my apartment, usually sitting on my couch or bed.

Future plans as an author: I haven’t thought of a third book to write, but I usually plan it out as I go.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: It is very relaxing and fun to write a fictional story where anything can happen. I have also learned a lot about publishing and how to make a book become available for anyone to read.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Write whatever makes you happy. It’s your book, so write a story that would be interesting to you. It’s so much better when you have fun in the process.

About my work

Book title: “Lost Then Found”