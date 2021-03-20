Local Author Spotlight: Jennifer Taylor

Name: Jennifer Taylor

Connection to Fredericksburg region: I was born and raised in Fredericksburg.

I was inspired to write a book because: I love reading books and have always wanted to create my own story on paper.

Favorite time/place to write: In the evening time at my apartment, after work.

Future plans as an author: There is another story line I have written out to be a book, but I am still deciding if I should start typing it out or not.

What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Writing a book is very relaxing and is a great stress reliever. I was new to the publishing process, and have learned a lot about the process authors go through to publish each book.

My advice for those trying to write a book: Just have fun with it. It’s your book, so write what you want to see inside of it and don’t put pressure on yourself.

ABOUT MY WORK

Book title: “Amelia’s Amnesia”