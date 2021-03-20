Local Author Spotlight: Jennifer Taylor

Name: Jennifer Taylor
Connection to Fredericksburg region: I was born and raised in Fredericksburg.
I was inspired to write a book because: I love reading books and have always wanted to create my own story on paper.
Favorite time/place to write: In the evening time at my apartment, after work.
Future plans as an author: There is another story line I have written out to be a book, but I am still deciding if I should start typing it out or not.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: Writing a book is very relaxing and is a great stress reliever. I was new to the publishing process, and have learned a lot about the process authors go through to publish each book.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Just have fun with it. It’s your book, so write what you want to see inside of it and don’t put pressure on yourself.
ABOUT MY WORK
Book title: “Amelia’s Amnesia”
Plot summary: Amelia Jones wakes up in a hospital with no memory. She is told that she was in a “hiking accident” and had developed retrograde amnesia as a result. Her fiancé, Michael Williams, helps her put back the pieces of her life that she has lost. In the process, Brent Hall, who is obsessed with Amelia, becomes jealous of her and Michael’s relationship. Stalking the both of them, he will do whatever it takes to have her. Amelia will face the ups and downs of discovering her life all over again, and the danger she may be in.