Local Author Spotlight: John Molino

Name: John Molino
Connection to Fredericksburg region: My wife and I moved to Fredericksburg (from Alexandria) in 2016.
I was inspired to write a book because: Our move to Fredericksburg provided the impetus for me to focus on completing my first novel. Thus far, two additional books have followed.
Favorite time/place to write: When inspiration strikes, I can write almost anywhere. However, my routine is to write in the den in two- to three-hour stints. Initially, I was a morning writer, but lately I have been writing in the evening. When things are going well, bedtime might be pushed back a bit. I write my first draft in longhand. My first hard edit typically occurs when I do the initial typing. Many edits and rewrites follow.
Future plans as an author: Writers are filled with self-doubt. Each time I’ve completed a book, I experienced a brief period when I wondered if I had another book in me. The truism remains: Writers write. It doesn’t take long before ideas start to form and pen is put to paper. I think it’s important to challenge myself. So, I’m working on what I hope will be a stand-alone novel and, at the same time, a sequel to my most recent book.
What I learned from the writing/publishing process: I’ve learned that writing is wonderfully difficult work. I’m flattered when people tell me the book was “an easy read” because I know it takes a lot of effort to make the end product appealing to the reader. I’ve also learned the importance of working with a quality editor. I have been fortunate in that regard.
My advice for those trying to write a book: Write every day. Develop and get comfortable with your own writing routine (time of day, location, medium). Don’t be discouraged when your first draft isn’t perfect; no first draft ever is. Writing is rewriting! Finally, if you intend to go the traditional publishing route, develop a thick skin. James Patterson’s first novel was rejected by 31 publishers. When it was finally published, it won a national award as the best first novel for that year. He has gone on to sell more than 300 million books. Stephen King would put his rejection notices on a nail in his attic. He said he knew he was going to be a writer when he got a longer nail. King, too, has sold copies in the hundreds of millions.
About my work
Book title: “From a Distance”
Short plot summary: “From a Distance” takes suspense into the realm of the paranormal. In a world of charlatans and imposters, Janet Miller is the real thing. Rather than seek fame or fortune, she wishes her extraordinary abilities would fade away. When presented with an opportunity to serve her country, Janet’s initial reluctance transforms into willing enthusiasm. Her skills are marshalled to inflict damage on the nation’s enemies. The anonymity she treasures is no longer possible. Her accomplishments are becoming legendary within U.S. and foreign intelligence communities; however, she is not universally welcomed. Many doubt her. Some consider her a threat. It’s unclear how far her rivals will go to neutralize her impact.
Publisher: Self-published.
Publication date: November 2020
Genre: Suspense
Who should read my book? My books should be read by those who enjoy a fast-paced, suspense-filled story that will hold the reader’s interest from beginning to end.
You can buy my book at: Available in print and as Kindle ebooks at Amazon.com.