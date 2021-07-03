Local Author Spotlight: John Molino

My advice for those trying to write a book: Write every day. Develop and get comfortable with your own writing routine (time of day, location, medium). Don’t be discouraged when your first draft isn’t perfect; no first draft ever is. Writing is rewriting! Finally, if you intend to go the traditional publishing route, develop a thick skin. James Patterson’s first novel was rejected by 31 publishers. When it was finally published, it won a national award as the best first novel for that year. He has gone on to sell more than 300 million books. Stephen King would put his rejection notices on a nail in his attic. He said he knew he was going to be a writer when he got a longer nail. King, too, has sold copies in the hundreds of millions.